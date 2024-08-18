Saints vs. 49ers Preseason Prediction: Under smart bet?

The Saints vs. 49ers NFL preseason matchup will receive network spotlight on Sunday night, as the game will be broadcast on FOX. With the 49ers listed as slight favorites and the total sitting at 38.5, what’s the best bet on the board tonight in Santa Clara, CA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New Orleans Saints (+1) at San Francisco 49ers (-1); o/u 38.5

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clare, CA

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 18, 2024

TV: FOX

Saints vs. 49ers: Public Bettors Love San Francisco

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the 49ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

WR Rashid Shaheed suffered an unspecified toe or foot injury at Saints practice. ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reports Saints HC Dennis Allen is unsure as to whether Shaheed’s injury is to his toe or foot, nor was he able to provide clarity on the injury’s severity. We will monitor the situation closely for follow-up reports to determine whether his Week 1 availability is in jeopardy. Shaheed is expected to take on a featured No. 2 WR role entering his third NFL season but he was already rehabilitating a strained hamstring.

Niners hopeful Pearsall is ready for Week 1

Kyle Shanahan told reporters he is hopeful that first-round rookie WR Ricky Pearsall (shoulder) is ready for Week 1. Shanahan discussed the available timeframe for Pearsall’s rehabilitation, noting the importance of protecting Pearsall from contact to ensure no setbacks occur. Shanahan optimistically characterized the 24 remaining days leading up to the 49ers’ Week 1 kickoff against the Jets as “27 days—or something,” which seems to indicate Pearsall’s recovery will likely be ongoing right up until kickoff. 49ers G Aaron Banks underwent surgery Friday morning to repair a broken pinkie finger. Shanahan is likewise “hoping to have him back by Week 1.”

Saints vs. 49ers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 11 games when playing at home against New Orleans.

San Francisco are 21-3 SU in their last 24 games against an opponent in the NFC.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of New Orleans’ last 11 games when playing on the road against San Francisco.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of New Orleans’ last 18 games against an opponent in the NFC.

Saints vs. 49ers Prediction:

Heading into Sunday night’s preseason action, the under is 12-2 this weekend. Could the backups for the Saints and 49ers find their rhythm offensively and light up the scoreboard? Sure, but it’s more likely that this game will follow the lead of most of the other games this preseason and fall under.

Saints vs. 49ers NFL Prediction: UNDER 38.5