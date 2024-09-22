Ravens vs. Cowboys: Dallas Bounces Back at Home

Dallas will look to bounce back after getting embarrassed on their home field last week. But it is Lamar Jackson and the Ravens who are coming to town. They are looking for a bounce back themselves as they have started off the season 0-2. Will the Cowboys lose their second straight home game or will the Ravens start the season 0-3? Baltimore is 1.5 point favorites on the road when this Ravens vs. Cowboys kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Baltimore Ravens (-1.5) at Dallas Cowboys (+1.5) o/u 47.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 22, 2024

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Ravens

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Ravens. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have lost some heartbreakers early on in this season. The first game against the Chiefs ended with Isaiah Likely landing just out of bounds by a toe as time expired. That would have made it a 27-26 game with the Ravens ready to go for 2 and win it. They weren’t given the chance after review, and the game ended in a 27-20 defeat. Last week, the Ravens returned home to play the Raiders. They put good pressure on Gardner Minshew, sacking him 5 times. But Baltimore couldn’t stop Davante Adams and Brock Bowers, who had over 200 receiving yards combined. The Ravens had the ball with the game tied with under 4 minutes left but they were unable to move the ball. The Raiders marched down the field for a field goal. A last ditch effort with time expiring once again fell just short for the Ravens, losing 26-23.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys opened their season with a 33-17 victory at Cleveland. The defense played well, sacking Deshaun Watson 6 times and picking him off twice. The complete opposite happened in their home opener against the Saints. Dallas had just one sack on New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr, who completed just 11 passes, but those went for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Alvin Kamara rushed for 115 yards and 3 touchdowns and added another 65 receiving yards and a touchdown. On offense Dak Prescott threw for 293 yards but was picked off twice. The Cowboys rushed for just 68 yards on 21 carries. It was domination from the Saints.

Ravens vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

Baltimore is 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against Dallas

The OVER is 2-0 for both Dallas and Baltimore this season

Dallas is 16-2 SU in their last 18 games at home

The OVER is 4-1 in Dallas’ last 5 games against Baltimore

Ravens vs. Cowboys Prediction:

I like the Cowboys at home here. It is hard to believe the Baltimore Ravens would start this season 0-3, but it is also hard to believe Dallas loses two straight home games. The Ravens defense hasn’t looked great to start the season, giving up 27 points to the Chiefs and 26 points to the Raiders. Dak Prescott is the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. Let’s get the ball in the end zone a few times in this one. The Cowboys were absolutely embarrassed in front of their home crowd last weekend in all aspects of the game, but the defense looked like they were replaced with high schoolers. I’m going to chalk that one up to the Saints being hot right now and that the Dallas defense is going to get it together and come out strong on Sunday. Huge bounce back spot for the Cowboys.

Ravens vs. Cowboys Prediction: Cowboys ML