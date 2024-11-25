Ravens vs. Chargers Prediction: Which side will win Harbaugh Bowl?

Which side will emerge victorious in Monday Night Football’s Ravens vs. Chargers “Harbaugh Bowl” tonight? Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5); o/u 51

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 25, 2024

TV: ESPN/ABC

Ravens vs. Chargers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Baltimore

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Ravens won’t bench Tucker

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said there’s “no thought” of benching K Justin Tucker. Tucker for the first time in his 13-year NFL career is struggling mightily to put the ball between the uprights. He’s missed six of his 22 field goal tries in 2024, including two in Baltimore’s Week 11 loss to the Steelers.

“You have to find that competition first if you’re going to be blunt about it. Where is that competition? That would be one thing,” Harbaugh said when asked if the team would consider benching Tucker. “The best option right now is to get Justin back on point, because he’s fully capable of doing it. (We) certainly haven’t lost any confidence in Justin Tucker.” Tuckers’ struggles from distance stretch back to 2023. Over the past two seasons, he’s made just four of 12 field goals of more than 50 yards. Continued struggles for Tucker could force Harbaugh to give some thought to a kicker change as the Ravens head toward the playoffs.

McConkey questionable to face Ravens

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey (shoulder) is questionable for Week 12 against the Ravens. McConkey managed just one limited session in preparation for the team’s Week 12 game against the Ravens in the Harbaugh Bowl after sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 11. Final determination of McConkey’s status will come 90 minutes prior to the team’s Monday Night Football kickoff, meaning fantasy managers may want to consider alternate options for Week 12.

Ravens vs. Chargers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 7 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 7 games

LA Chargers is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

LA Chargers is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Ravens vs. Chargers Prediction:

I like the Chargers, but I like Jim Harbaugh’s team more in the first half. The Chargers are 7-2-1 against the spread in the first half of games this season. Only the Texans (10-2 ATS) and Lions (9-2 ATS) have been more profitable for bettors in the first half of games this season.

Beyond the ATS trends, there’s common sense reasoning behind this selection as well. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are flying cross-country after playing the Steelers in Pittsburgh last week. Granted, they receive an extra day of rest following the loss, but the game was nevertheless physical and highlighted some of Baltimore’s issues this season. The Ravens are a highly penalized team that, while offensively outstanding, have issues on the other side of the ball. Their pass defense ranks dead last in passing yards allowed per game (284.5) and 26th in passing yards per attempt (7.2). And while Baltimore is strong against the run, the Ravens might not have stud linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring, questionable) tonight.

I can buy a Ravens rebound. That said, I still like the Chargers to cover in the first half.

Ravens vs. Chargers NFL Prediction: Chargers +1.5 (First Half)