Ravens vs. Bucs Player Prop Predictions: Bet the Over on this Lamar Jackson Prop

Will Lamar Jackson continue to run wild tonight? Will Baker Mayfield be forced to put the ball in the air a ton? Is Bucky Irving a poor bet to go over in rushing yards? Check out our Ravens vs. Bucs Player Prop Predictions ahead of tonight’s game in Tampa.

Ravens vs. Bucs Player Prop Prediction: Lamar Jackson over 51.5 Rush Yards (-113)

Believe it or not, Jackson is running more now than in previous seasons. He’s averaging 10.7 attempts per game, which is the most since his 2021 season. Lamar is also averaging 67.2 rushing yards per game, which is the most since his 2019 season.

The Bucs have not contained mobile quarterbacks. Jayden Daniels rushed for 88 yards on the Bucs in Week 1 and Bo Nix, who doesn’t have Daniels or Jackson’s skills, rushed for 47 yards. Last week, rookie Spencer Rattler picked up 27 yards on the ground versus Tampa.

Ravens vs. Bucs Player Prop: Baker Mayfield over 34.5 Attempts (-125)

The Ravens have allowed a league-low 2.87 yards per carry to running backs. Thus, they’ll bottle up Tampa Bay’s running game and force more attempts out of Mayfield. The game script also favors the Bucs throwing the ball, assuming they’re behind. If the Ravens get out to a big league, or force the Bucs to keep pace from a scoring standpoint, then Tampa Bay will need to keep the ball in the air. Either way, I see a lot of attempts tonight for Mayfield.

Ravens vs. Bucs Player Prop: Bucky Irving under 36.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Rachaad White is expected back for tonight’s game, which further clouds an already muddy backfield. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen suggested that all three backs – White, Irving and Sean Tucker, who had a big day last Sunday in New Orleans – could get their own drive to open the game. Whether Coen was being truthful or not is moot.

As previously mentioned, the Ravens are allowing a league-low 2.87 yards per carry this season. Thus, if White starts and receives the majority of the touches, or the backfield remains crowded, I don’t see an avenue for Irving to have a big night. Could he break one run and cash the over? Sure, but I’ll take my chances. This is a bad spot for Tampa Bay’s running backs.