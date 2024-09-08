Rams vs. Lions Betting Odds & Prediction

The first Sunday Night Football matchup of the new season will feature two elite offenses. Will either team be able to pull away when the Rams vs. Lions matchup kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET? This is the highest total of week 1 at 53 total points and the Lions are 4.5 point favorites at home.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Rams (+4.5) at Detroit Lions (-4.5); o/u 53

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Rams

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Los Angeles. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Detroit Lions

The brand new Lions are coming off of a conference championship run where they were able to score 27 points per game. But they also allowed 23 points per game mostly due to their poor pass defense that allowed 7.8 yards per attempt. They have brought in reinforcements in the form of Amik Robertson and Carlton Davis III and also drafted Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. They will be missing DJ Reader from their defensive line in this one so they will need some guys to step up and help stop the run. The offense will look mostly the same with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs healthy and ready to go.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams said farewell to future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald after he decided to hang up the cleats over the offseason. Linebacker Ernest Jones also departed in a trade to the Titans and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris went to become the head coach of the Falcons. The Rams will hope recent draft picks Kobie Turner and Byron Young as well as 2024 draft picks Jared Verse and Braden Fiske will be able to fill the empty holes. The offense will start with a healthy group of skill players but the offensive line will be missing left tackle Alaric Jackson to suspension and right tackle Rob Havenstein is currently questionable to play tonight.

Rams vs. Lions Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 6-5 SU in their last 11 away games

The OVER is 9-11 in Los Angeles’ last 20 games

Detroit is 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games

The OVER is 15-6 in Detroit’s last 21 games

Rams vs. Lions Prediction

I like the Lions to cover the 4.5 point spread at home. They have the more complete team. There are too many question marks on the Rams defense with the fresh young faces and new defensive coordinator. Also the loss of their left tackle and possibly their right tackle should give Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions pass rush a chance to get to Matthew Stafford. The Lions should dominate this one on their home field.

Rams vs. Lions Prediction: Lions -4.5