    Raiders vs. Dolphins Prediction: Can Miami Cover on Short Week?

    The Las Vegas Raiders come out of the bye week and head to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas is looking to get back in the win column after 5 straight losses, and enter Sunday with a 2-7 record. Miami is coming off of a win last week to move to 3-6 on the season. They are currently a 7 point favorite and this Raiders vs. Dolphins matchup kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Las Vegas Raiders (+7) at Miami Dolphins (-7) o/u 43.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

    TV: CBS

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Dolphins

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Miami. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Las Vegas Raiders

    Not much has gone well for the Raiders this season, as they went on their bye week with a 5 game losing streak. Their last game was a 41-24 loss to Cincinnati. Gardner Minshew completed 10 of 17 passes for 124 yards. Desmond Ridder made an appearance and completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 74 yards and a touchdown. They both lost fumbles. Gardner Minshew will remain the starting quarterback against the Dolphins. He has thrown 6 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions this season.   

    Miami Dolphins

    The Dolphins got a much needed win on Monday night 23-15 on the road against the Rams. Tua Tagovailoa completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 207 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble. De’Von Achane struggled to get much going on the ground, averaging 3.1 yards on 12 carries. Tyreek Hill also had a slow night with just 16 receiving yards but did find the end zone for the first time since week 1. The defense held Matthew Stafford to just 293 yards on 46 pass attempts. The Rams also only had 70 rush yards. The Dolphins had an interception, a fumble recovery, and 4 sacks on the night.     

    Las Vegas is 4-5 ATS in their last 9 games

    The OVER is 4-1 in Las Vegas’ last 5 games

    Miami is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games

    The OVER is 8-1 in Miami’s last 9 games against Las Vegas

    Raiders vs. Dolphins Prediction:

    Take the Dolphins to cover the spread at home on Sunday. Yes the Raiders have a significant rest advantage but I don’t think rest is magically going to make them a good football team. Meanwhile the Dolphins have all the momentum on their side after playing their best all around game of the season. The offense has looked great since Tua’s return, scoring 27, 27, and 23 points. They are going against the 3rd worst defense in the league that is allowing 28 points per game. The problem for the Dolphins has been on the defensive side but they just held a very powerful Rams offense to just 15 points and didn’t allow a touchdown. The Raiders have struggled for just 18.7 points per game this season. I’ll ride the momentum with the Dolphins on Sunday.   

    Raiders vs. Dolphins Prediction: Dolphins -7

