Raiders vs. Chargers Week 1 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Inglewood to take on the Chargers on Sunday afternoon. With LA listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 40.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Raiders vs. Chargers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

471 Las Vegas Raiders (+3.0) at 472 Los Angeles Chargers (-3.0); o/u 40.5

4:05 p.m. ET, September, 8, 2024

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

TV: CBS

Raiders vs. Chargers Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on the Las Vegas Raiders. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Las Vegas Raiders Game Notes

Strengths: The Raiders have a powerful offensive lineup, often featuring a strong running game and a capable passing attack with dynamic receivers such as Davante Adams. Their offensive line can be a key asset in both the running game and pass protection. Defensively, they have some playmakers, particularly in the pass rush.

Weaknesses: Consistency on defense can be an issue, particularly in the secondary and against the run. The Raiders have also had issues with maintaining momentum and dealing with injuries.

Los Angeles Chargers Game Notes

Strengths: The Chargers are driven by a talented quarterback Justin Herbert. Their defense can be effective, especially with a strong pass rush and playmaking ability in the secondary.

Weaknesses: The Chargers’ defense can sometimes struggle against the run and be prone to giving up big plays. Offensive line stability can also be a concern, impacting their running game and pass protection.

Raiders vs. Chargers BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Raiders. I have serious concerns about the Chargers offensively this season, Justin Herbert is great, but he is banged up and doesn’t have many weapons on the outside. Gardner Minshew is an established veteran who I think deserves to be a starter in this league and on the other side Maxx Crosby is a game wrecker. I think the Raiders win this game outright.

Raiders vs. Chargers Prediction: Raiders +145

