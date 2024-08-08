Panthers vs. Patriots Preseason Prediction: Will Carolina cover?

Thursday night’s Panthers vs. Patriots matchup will be featured on NFL Network at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Patriots laying 6.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 33.5, what’s the top bet for tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Carolina Panthers (+6.5) at New England Patriots (-6.5); o/u 33.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 8, 2024

Gillete Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: NFL Network

Panthers vs. Patriots: Public Bettors Leaning towards New England

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Patriots when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Young will not play in preseason game

Panthers HC Dave Canales said Bryce Young will not play in the team’s first preseason game on Thursday against the Patriots. With Young sitting out and Andy Dalton injured, the Panthers will likely feature a heavy dose of Jack Plummer and Jake Luton to kick off the preseason. Plummer spent his final collegiate season with the Louisville Cardinals and has impressed Canales this offseason with his preparation and attention to detail. It’s possible we’ll see Young at some point in the preseason, even if it’s in the final tune-up before Week 1, but at the very least, we know he’s out this week.

Maye has opportunity with first team

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said Drake Maye will have a chance to take snaps with “the ones” in training camp. Maye has received mixed reviews during his first training camp. One reporter went so far as to say rookie sixth-rounder Joe Milton is outperforming the No. 3 overall pick.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett remains entrenched as the Patriots’ starter. He’s expected to start Week 1 against the Bengals, barring an unexpected turn of events. That said, it sounds like Mayo plans to get Maye involved with the first team at some point in camp.

Maye isn’t the first high-draft pick to struggle in camp. He was never expected to break camp as the starter. We’ll see where the dust settles on this in a few weeks. It doesn’t sound like the Patriots are eager to shoehorn him into an uncomfortable position early in his career.

Panthers vs. Patriots Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New England’s last 11 games against an opponent in the NFC South division.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New England’s last 11 games against Carolina.

Panthers are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Carolina’s last 11 games against New England.

Panthers vs. Patriots Prediction:

Take Carolina. These are two of the worst rosters in football. Why the Patriots would be laying 6.5 points, I don’t know. It’s not as if New England has depth and Carolina doesn’t – neither team has good depth. Besides, I think the Panthers might be closer than the Patriots when it comes to competing. Young or no Young, I’ll take Carolina with the points.

Panthers vs. Patriots NFL Prediction: CAROLINA PANTHERS +6.5