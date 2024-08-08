Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NFL Articles

    Panthers vs. Patriots Preseason Prediction: Will Carolina cover?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Patriots vs. Panthers

    Thursday night’s Panthers vs. Patriots matchup will be featured on NFL Network at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Patriots laying 6.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 33.5, what’s the top bet for tonight’s matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Carolina Panthers (+6.5) at New England Patriots (-6.5); o/u 33.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 8, 2024

    Gillete Stadium, Foxborough, MA

    TV: NFL Network

    Panthers vs. Patriots: Public Bettors Leaning towards New England

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Patriots when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Young will not play in preseason game

    Panthers HC Dave Canales said Bryce Young will not play in the team’s first preseason game on Thursday against the Patriots. With Young sitting out and Andy Dalton injured, the Panthers will likely feature a heavy dose of Jack Plummer and Jake Luton to kick off the preseason. Plummer spent his final collegiate season with the Louisville Cardinals and has impressed Canales this offseason with his preparation and attention to detail. It’s possible we’ll see Young at some point in the preseason, even if it’s in the final tune-up before Week 1, but at the very least, we know he’s out this week.

    Maye has opportunity with first team

    Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said Drake Maye will have a chance to take snaps with “the ones” in training camp. Maye has received mixed reviews during his first training camp. One reporter went so far as to say rookie sixth-rounder Joe Milton is outperforming the No. 3 overall pick.

    Veteran Jacoby Brissett remains entrenched as the Patriots’ starter. He’s expected to start Week 1 against the Bengals, barring an unexpected turn of events. That said, it sounds like Mayo plans to get Maye involved with the first team at some point in camp.

    Maye isn’t the first high-draft pick to struggle in camp. He was never expected to break camp as the starter. We’ll see where the dust settles on this in a few weeks. It doesn’t sound like the Patriots are eager to shoehorn him into an uncomfortable position early in his career.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New England’s last 11 games against an opponent in the NFC South division.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New England’s last 11 games against Carolina.

    Panthers are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games on the road.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Carolina’s last 11 games against New England.

    Panthers vs. Patriots Prediction:

    Take Carolina. These are two of the worst rosters in football. Why the Patriots would be laying 6.5 points, I don’t know. It’s not as if New England has depth and Carolina doesn’t – neither team has good depth. Besides, I think the Panthers might be closer than the Patriots when it comes to competing. Young or no Young, I’ll take Carolina with the points.

    Panthers vs. Patriots NFL Prediction: CAROLINA PANTHERS +6.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com