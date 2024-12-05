Packers vs. Lions Prediction: Can Green Bay Get Revenge?

Week 14 of the NFL season kicks off with an NFC North battle between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Both teams picked up wins on Thanksgiving Day and now meet on Thursday night. The Packers enter this matchup with a 9-3 record. Detroit has just one loss on the season and are sitting with an 11-1 record. They are currently 3.5 point home favorites with this Packers vs. Lions matchup kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Green Bay Packers (+3.5) at Detroit Lions (-3.5) o/u 51.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 5, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit MI

TV: AMAZON

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Lions

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Detroit. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have won three straight games since their loss to Detroit. Last Thursday was a 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on their home field. Jordan Love completed 21 of 28 pass attempts for 274 yards and 2 touchdowns. Josh Jacobs had 19 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also had 74 yards receiving. Behind him, Chris Brooks and Emmanuel Wilson combined for 5 carries and 48 yards. Tucker Kraft led the team with 78 receiving yards. The defense had 5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, and Green Bay recovered a muffed punt which led to a touchdown a few plays later. Romeo Doubs has been ruled out with a concussion.

Detroit Lions

The Lions escaped Thanksgiving with a win over the Bears 23-20. Detroit held a 16-0 lead heading into half time. They then lost the 2nd half 20-7. Jared Goff threw for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns. David Montgomery had 21 carries for 88 yards. Jahmyr Gibbs had 9 carries for 87 yards. He also lost a fumble in the red zone near the end of the half. The Lions defense was locked in early, allowing just two first downs the entire first half. Chicago got things going in the 2nd half as the Lions continued to lose players to injury. The Bears blew a chance to tie up the game late.

Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike, Mekhi Wingo, and Malcolm Rodriguez all went down for the Lions defense. Rodriguez and Wingo joined Aidan Hutchinson and Alex Anzalone on the IR. In total the Detroit defense has 12 players on the IR. They have also ruled out D.J. Reader, Paschal, and Onwuzurike off their d line for TNF. Blind side blocker Taylor Decker will miss another game. Good news is that cornerback Carlton Davis III is returning to the field.

Packers vs. Lions Betting Trends

Green Bay is 4-1 SU in their last 5 road games

Green Bay is 2-2 ATS in their last 4 away games

Detroit is 9-1 SU in their last 10 home games

Detroit is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 home games

Packers vs. Lions Prediction:

Take the Packers +3.5 on the road Thursday night. The Lions took the first matchup between these two in a rainy sloppy 24-14 game that saw an injured Jordan Love throw a pick six. The Packers went into their bye week after that game and they have looked really good since, with three straight wins including 28 and 13 point wins in their last two. Love was throwing a lot of interceptions early in the season but has 5 touchdowns to 1 interception in their last 3 games.

Detroit has struggled a bit offensively lately. A team that averages 32 ppg has scored 24 and 23 points in their last two games. They stalled out a few times in the red zone in the first half against the Bears and only managed 7 points in the 2nd half. They are without their left tackle once again. The Green Bay defense ranks 7th against the run and 9th in ppg allowed giving up 20. On the other side of the ball, the Lions defense has been decimated by injuries. Detroit is right in the middle of the pack against the run this season, allowing 4.4 yards per carry. The Packers offense is averaging 26.5 points per game, including 38 and 30 in their last two.

The Packers are playing good football right now and I think they will be able to keep up with the Lions and this one will be a tight game. I’ll take Green Bay in this one.

Packers vs. Lions Prediction: Packers +3.5