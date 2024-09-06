Packers vs. Eagles NFL Week 1 Prediction: Will Philly have edge?

Week 1 of the NFL continues on Friday night when the Packers vs. Eagles matchup kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. With Philadelphia laying 2 points and the total sitting at 49.5, what’s the best bet tonight in Sao Paulo?

Packers vs. Eagles Event Information

Green Bay Packers (+2) at Philadelphia Eagles (-2); o/u 49.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Friday, September 6, 2024

Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo

TV: Peacock

Packers vs. Eagles Public Betting: Bettors backing Green Bay

Chiefs attempted to sign Jacobs

Packers RB Josh Jacobs said the Chiefs attempted to sign him during the 2024 offseason. Jacobs says he declined to sign with the Chiefs, along with the Broncos, Bears, Cardinals, Dolphins, Giants and Texans. Jacobs’ statement perhaps most profoundly applies to the Chiefs’ starter Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs’ front office allowed Jerick McKinnon to walk this offseason, publicly praising Pacheco’s three-down and scoring-position potential while adding only UDFA Carson Steele to the mix through the preseason’s conclusion.

The Chiefs then signed pass-catching specialist Samaje Perine on Wednesday, in what was thought to be a likely depth-related move. Their prior pursuit of Jacobs, a capable three-down player, casts a slightly different light on Perine’s signing though; the front office may be less comfortable with increasing Pacheco’s receiving usage than it appeared for much of the summer. While Pacheco should still be viewed as a locked-in fantasy football RB1, his range of outcomes is now slightly wider than it was a week ago.

White out for Week 1

Eagles LB Devin White (ankle) is out for Week 1 against the Packers. White won’t make the flight to Brazil for the team’s Friday night matchup against Green Bay. A former first round pick, White in March was signed to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million.

Packers vs. Eagles Betting Trends

Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Green Bay’s last 7 games on the road

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games when playing at home against Green Bay

Packers vs. Eagles Betting Prediction

Take Philadelphia. The Eagles have a lot to prove after last season ended with a dud. Jalen Hurts and Co. collapsed in the second half of the regular season, wound up having to play on the road and lost in the Wild Card round to Tampa Bay. That said, this is still one of the most talented rosters in the NFL – one that improved with the signing of Saquon Barkley. Green Bay is a playoff contender, but the Pack will have issues tonight.

Packers vs. Eagles Prediction: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -2