NFL Win Total Predictions: Will Steelers come up short in 2024?

In 2023, the Steelers once again earned a playoff berth under head coach Mike Tomlin, who has yet to have a losing season in Pittsburgh. That said, with so many questions facing the offense, will 2024 mark the first time ever that Tomlin fails to produce a winning record?

Steelers 2023 Season Recap

The Steelers finished with a 10-7 record in 2023 despite suffering a 1-4 record from mid-November to mid-December. They also managed 10 wins despite starting three different quarterbacks, none of which are on the roster for 2024 (more on that later).

Despite their success in the regular season, they came up short in the postseason. They made the trip to Buffalo Wild Card Weekend and were routed 31-17 by the Bills. That loss ended their season.

Steelers 2024 Offseason Recap

The Steelers had a busy offseason. They traded Kenny Pickett to the Eagles and signed free agent Russell Wilson to start. They also acquired former first-rounder Justin Fields from the Bears and hired former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith to replace Matt Canada as offensive coordinator.

Those moves weren’t the only changes Pittsburgh made this offseason. They also dealt receiver Diontae Johnson to the Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and the 178th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With that selection, the Steelers took Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee.

Finally, the Steelers signed former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to a free agent deal. He helps bolster a defensive unit that is once again one of the best in the NFL.

Steelers 2024 Betting Odds

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Steelers’ win total for 2024 sits at 8.5. The odds are juiced to the under at -144, while the over pays out +116. Pittsburgh is also +5000 to win the Super Bowl and +750 to win the AFC North Division.

Steelers 2024 Win Total Prediction

Take the under. I don’t have faith in Wilson resurrecting his career in Pittsburgh. Sean Payton is one of the best offensive minds in football and knows quarterbacks. He designed his offense in Denver last season to essentially take the ball out of Wilson’s hands. As soon as Wilson faltered, Payton relegated Wilson to the bench and then cut him in the offseason. I highly doubt that Smith, while a creative run designer, will somehow maximize Wilson’s talents. Even if the team shifts to Fields at some point, the turnover-prone signal-caller won’t save them, either.

Look, I love the defense. The addition of Queen to a unit that already employs T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Minkah Fitzpatrick will be special. Smith should also do wonders for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. That said, there are question marks along the offensive line and at quarterback. While Tomlin has overcome those same issues in previous seasons, I believe he’ll meet his match in 2024.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Win Total Prediction: UNDER 8.5 (-144)