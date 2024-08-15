NFL Win Total Prediction: Are Bengals a sneaky under team?

Despite losing Joe Burrow for the final seven-plus games, the Bengals nearly made the playoffs in 2023. With Burrow back, is Cincinnati a layup to win at least 11 games in 2024? Or is there an underlying challenge ahead of the Bengals?

2023 Season Recap

Burrow missed the team’s final 7.5 games last season and wasn’t 100% for games he did play. In stepped backup Jake Browning, who nearly led the Bengals to the playoffs. Ultimately, the team had to settle for a winning record and no playoff appearance. That said, the mere fact that the Bengals won nine games was impressive in and of itself.

2024 Offseason Recap

The team lost D.J. Reader and Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. They also had a small scare earlier this offseason when receiver Tee Higgins demanded a trade. Ultimately, Higgins signed his franchise tag and will play at least one more season in Cincinnati. However, Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase’s futures in Cincinnati are up in the air.

The Bengals also traded Joe Mixon to the Texans. Former Colts’ running back Zack Moss is currently ahead of 2023 fifth-rounder Chase Brown on the depth chart. The team also added tight end Mike Gesicki in free agency and selected Amarius Mims in the first round of the NFL draft. Mims is slated to start at right tackle.

2024 Betting Odds

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Bengals’ win total for 2024 is 10.5. The over is juiced to -120, while the under pays out -102. The Bengals are also +1500 to win the Super Bowl and are +165 to win the AFC North Division in 2024.

Bengals 2024 Win Total Prediction

Take the under. I get it, the Bengals won nine games last season, mostly without Burrow. Now that he’s back, why take the under?

The problem is their schedule. As Warren Sharp of Sharp Football eloquently points out, the Bengals play three short-week road games in 2024. That includes a Week 15 matchup against the Texans. That game is part of a run of three games in 10 days.

In Week 2, the Bengals play the Chiefs after Kansas City plays a Thursday night in Week 1. The Bengals also play the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 10, which will be a short-week road game. Finally, they play in Dallas in Week 14 with the Cowboys coming off a Thursday game and thus, a mini-bye.

For a second straight season, schedule makers did the Bengals zero favors. They should win at least nine games and more likely will win 10. But 11? In that conference? That’s a tough ask, even with Burrow back.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Win Total Prediction: UNDER 10.5 (-102)