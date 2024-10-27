Close Menu

    NFL Week 8 Prop Predictions: Will Racaad White go off vs. Falcons?

    NFL Week 8 Prop Predictions
    Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts in action during of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Will Jalen Hurts and Rachaad White go off on the ground versus their respective opponents? Is there an underrated prop involving Browns’ tight end David Njoku? Check out our NFL Week 8 Prop Predictions.

    NFL Week 8 Prop Prediction: Jalen Hurts over 34.5 Rushing Yards

    Hurts only rushed for 22 yards against the Giants last Sunday but he also didn’t have to do much. The Eagles dominated their divisional foes from the jump, as Saquon Barkley went nuts from the ground. Hurts has “only” rushed for 30 or more yards three times this season, but the matchup is right today against Cincinnati.

    The Bengals have allowed the most rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. They allowed Lamar Jackson to rush for 55 yards and Jayden Daniels to accumulate 39 yards on the ground. But they’ve also allowed rushing yards to quarterbacks that aren’t as mobile as Lamar or Daniels. Jacoby Brissett rushed for 32 yards versus the Bengals, while Daniel Jones rushed for 56 yards and Patrick Mahomes rushed for 29. Dorian Thompson-Robinson ran for 44 yards against Cincinnati last Sunday and he didn’t even play the entire game.

    NFL Week 8 Prop Prediction: Rachaad White over 37.5 Rushing Yards

    This number is way too low for today’s Falcons-Bucs game script. Tampa Bay lost Mike Evans to a hamstring injury and Chris Godwin to a season-ending ankle injury. Thus, they’ll have to lean on their defense and running game to stay afloat in the NFC South. That starts today at Raymond James Stadium, where they’ll host their division rivals, the Falcons.

    Atlanta has an opportunistic defense, but it’s also not a strong unit overall. The Falcons are your typical bend-but-don’t break defense, surrendering yards in an attempt to hold opponents to field goals or force turnovers. Their linebackers are all under-sized and often get washed out by opponents’ rushing attacks. I could see both White and Bucky Irving (30.5) going over their rushing yards prop today. Choose one or play both. Either way, I love Tampa Bay’s running game today versus Atlanta.

    NFL Week 8 Prop Prediction: David Njoku over 56.5 Receiving Yards

    Njoku has seen a rise in targets the past two weeks and with Jameis Winston under center, I feel confident that the tight end will receive plenty of looks again today. After running a route on 66.7% of the dropbacks last week, Njoku spiked to an 83.9% rate last Sunday.

    The Ravens have also been suspect against opposing tight ends this season. They allowed Brock Bowers to catch nine passes for 98 yards in Week 2. They surrendered six catches and 95 yards to Jake Ferguson. Dalton Kincaid also caught five passes for 47 yards against Baltimore, Zach Ertz hauled in four passes for 68 yards and Cade Otton just caught eight passes for 100 yards on Monday night.

