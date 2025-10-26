NFL Week 8 Line Moves: Final Odds & Key Numbers Watch

Last Updated on October 26, 2025 9:17 am by Michael Cash

LAS VEGAS — The final Sunday board is live and NFL Week 8 line moves are telling a clear story. From sharp buyback on midweek numbers to weather-driven totals shifts, bettors have pushed several games off key thresholds while others held firm through public pressure. Here's how the market settled before kickoff.

Biggest line moves of NFL Week 8 Ravens vs Bears: Opened Ravens −6.5 (50). Now −3 (45.5). A full three-point swing and 4.5-point total drop driven by sharp Chicago action and defensive injury concerns.

Opened Ravens −6.5 (50). Now −3 (45.5). A full three-point swing and 4.5-point total drop driven by sharp Chicago action and defensive injury concerns. Texans vs 49ers: Opened 49ers −2 (42). Flipped to Texans −2 (42). A full four-point reversal after quarterback uncertainty for San Francisco.

Opened 49ers −2 (42). Flipped to Texans −2 (42). A full four-point reversal after quarterback uncertainty for San Francisco. Colts vs Titans: Opened Colts −13.5 (48). Now −15 (48). Market doubled down as Tennessee injury list expanded; little buyback seen.

Opened Colts −13.5 (48). Now −15 (48). Market doubled down as Tennessee injury list expanded; little buyback seen. Falcons vs Dolphins: Opened −7 (45). Now −7 (44). Despite balanced handle, totals ticked down amid protection issues for Miami.

Opened −7 (45). Now −7 (44). Despite balanced handle, totals ticked down amid protection issues for Miami. Buccaneers vs Saints: Opened −4.5 (46). Now −3.5 (47). Notable pushback toward the Saints with Over money adding a full point to the total.

Opened −4.5 (46). Now −3.5 (47). Notable pushback toward the Saints with Over money adding a full point to the total. Chiefs vs Commanders (MNF): Opened −10 (48). Now −11 (48). Public favorite grew stronger with Kansas City tickets pushing the number north of 10.5.

NFL Week 8 line moves — final market snapshot Bills −7.5 (−105) vs Panthers: Minimal spread change from open; total drifted slightly upward from 46 to 47 with Over pressure.

Minimal spread change from open; total drifted slightly upward from 46 to 47 with Over pressure. Patriots −7 (−105) vs Browns: Steady all week. Early Cleveland money at +7.5 disappeared by Sunday morning; total unchanged at 40.5.

Steady all week. Early Cleveland money at +7.5 disappeared by Sunday morning; total unchanged at 40.5. Ravens −3 (EVEN) vs Bears: Heavy dog money early flipped this from −6.5 to −3. Sharpest side move of the week outside the Texans swing.

Heavy dog money early flipped this from −6.5 to −3. Sharpest side move of the week outside the Texans swing. Bengals −5.5 (−115) vs Jets: Quiet hold near key corridor. Opened −7; trimmed to −5.5 on light Jets resistance.

Quiet hold near key corridor. Opened −7; trimmed to −5.5 on light Jets resistance. Falcons −7 (−105) vs Dolphins: Line stable but total shaved one point to 44, showing cautious weather sentiment.

Line stable but total shaved one point to 44, showing cautious weather sentiment. Eagles −7.5 (−105) vs Giants: Tick upward from flat −7 as public money flooded Philadelphia late; total steady at 44.

Tick upward from flat −7 as public money flooded Philadelphia late; total steady at 44. Texans −2 (−110) vs 49ers: Massive flip from early 49ers favoritism; total flat at 42.

Massive flip from early 49ers favoritism; total flat at 42. Buccaneers −3.5 (−120) vs Saints: Trimmed a full point from open as divisional familiarity invited Saints money; total 47.

Trimmed a full point from open as divisional familiarity invited Saints money; total 47. Cowboys −3.5 (−105) vs Broncos: Slight dip from −4.5; total rose from 50 to 51.5 thanks to altitude and scoring metrics.

Slight dip from −4.5; total rose from 50 to 51.5 thanks to altitude and scoring metrics. Colts −15 (−105) vs Titans: Widened from −13.5, total unchanged at 48. Books exposed to parlays on Colts + Overs.

Widened from −13.5, total unchanged at 48. Books exposed to parlays on Colts + Overs. Steelers −3 (−115) vs Packers: Locked to key number all week; total trimmed 0.5 to 45.5.

Locked to key number all week; total trimmed 0.5 to 45.5. Chiefs −11 (−120) vs Commanders: Drifting higher as public aligns; total static at 48.

Key numbers shaping Week 8 Holding strong: Patriots (−7), Falcons (−7), Steelers (−3). Books protecting those levels with minimal shade movement.

Patriots (−7), Falcons (−7), Steelers (−3). Books protecting those levels with minimal shade movement. Off the key: Buccaneers moved from −4.5 to −3.5, Texans flipped through pick, and Ravens landed squarely on 3.

Buccaneers moved from −4.5 to −3.5, Texans flipped through pick, and Ravens landed squarely on 3. Totals magnets: 44–47 range saw the most volatility again. Six games closed between those totals corridors. Understanding how spreads and totals interact with those keys can help quantify closing line value and anticipate where true market resistance forms.

Totals watch — overs and unders that mattered Bears–Ravens: Down from 50 to 45.5, driven by sharp defensive expectations and moderate weather risk.

Down from 50 to 45.5, driven by sharp defensive expectations and moderate weather risk. Buccaneers–Saints: Climbed from 46 to 47 with neutral indoor setting boosting Over handle.

Climbed from 46 to 47 with neutral indoor setting boosting Over handle. Cowboys–Broncos: Jumped from 50 to 51.5, the week’s largest total rise.

Jumped from 50 to 51.5, the week’s largest total rise. Falcons–Dolphins: Slid from 45 to 44 as Miami’s offensive line issues drew Under interest.

Slid from 45 to 44 as Miami’s offensive line issues drew Under interest. Packers–Steelers: Dropped slightly from 46 to 45.5 amid projected defensive pace.

Takeaways — reading the Week 8 market close Late sharp corrections: Chicago and Houston defined closing-line volatility as information overtook perception.

Chicago and Houston defined closing-line volatility as information overtook perception. Totals compression: Six of twelve games landed inside the 44–47 corridor, reflecting balance in offensive metrics.

Six of twelve games landed inside the 44–47 corridor, reflecting balance in offensive metrics. Discipline near keys: Major books showed little fear of public sides, underscoring efficient Week 8 pricing. Use our line shopping guide and bankroll management tips to apply these lessons throughout the season.

