NFL Week 8 Injury Report & Betting Impact: Key Absences

LAS VEGAS — The board tightened overnight and the NFL Week 8 injury report delivered several decisive updates that moved sides and totals. Below, we break down the verified inactives and late statuses that matter most to bettors, with a focus on quarterback availability, offensive line health, and skill-position losses that change game scripts.
NFL Week 8 injury report — headline absences moving lines
- Panthers QB Bryce Young OUT vs Bills: Veteran Andy Dalton starts. Carolina’s play-calling tilts conservative, nudging totals down and boosting Buffalo teaser viability.
- 49ers QB Brock Purdy OUT at Texans: San Francisco turns to the backup with WR Ricky Pearsall also out. Market flipped through pick during the week; Texans now laying a small number.
- Eagles WR A.J. Brown OUT vs Giants: Philadelphia loses its primary explosive threat, with C Cam Jurgens and CB Adoree’ Jackson also out (depth/OL continuity implications).
- Patriots S Kyle Dugger INACTIVE vs Browns: New England’s top safety absence affects middle-of-field coverage and red-zone leverage.
- Buccaneers skill group thinned at Saints: Chris Godwin and RB Bucky Irving ruled out; Baker Mayfield cleared from the report. Expect Tampa to lean on compressed passing concepts and tight ends.
- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa CLEARED (illness) at Falcons: Listed with an illness this morning but without a game designation; plan remains full go for Miami’s offense.
Where numbers hovered on 3 and 7, these absences largely determined whether books shaded juice or moved off the key entirely.
NFL Week 8 injury report — offensive availability that matters
- Bills at Panthers: Young OUT; Dalton starts. Buffalo activates key pass-catchers around the core; rookie CB Maxwell Hairston debuts on the other side of the ball for depth/field position knock-on effects.
- 49ers at Texans: Purdy and Pearsall OUT; C Jake Brendel OUT. Houston’s WR Nico Collins OUT. Expect Houston to compress splits and emphasize quick game; San Francisco leans on ground and TE usage.
- Giants at Eagles: A.J. Brown OUT shifts Philly’s target tree to Smith/Goedert; interior OL continuity affected by Jurgens OUT.
- Patriots vs Browns: Pats offense near full strength; defensive absence (Dugger) impacts how New England can disguise against Cleveland play-action.
- Buccaneers at Saints: Godwin, Irving OUT; Baker Mayfield good to go. Expect more two-TE, backs in protection, and a measured pace inside the dome.
- Dolphins at Falcons: Tua cleared (illness, no designation). Monitor pre-kick for any snap-count notes, but plan assumes full workload.
Defensive injuries — pass rush, coverage, and tackling depth
- Bills at Panthers: Buffalo down DT DaQuan Jones and LB Matt Milano; depth rotation matters on long fields. Carolina’s plan likely leans run/play-action to shorten the game.
- 49ers at Texans: 49ers down multiple front-seven pieces; Houston’s pass pro gets a modest upgrade in late-down success probability.
- Giants at Eagles: Philadelphia’s edge group thins with Brandon Graham/Azeez Ojulari among the outs; look for simulated pressure and coverage rotation to compensate.
- Patriots vs Browns: Dugger inactive softens the Patriots’ tight-end matchups and red-zone leverage; Browns may stress seams and backside digs.
- Colts vs Titans: Colts rule out DE Samson Ebukam; watch Indy’s early run fits and four-man rush efficiency if Tennessee leans heavy personnel.
Totals & derivatives — how the injury tape shapes the board
- Carolina unders and Bills teasers: Dalton’s ball security raises floor but caps explosives; correlated Bills ML + Under ladders have appeal when Panthers’ WR room is thin.
- Houston pass efficiency props: With 49ers’ pass-rush pieces sidelined and Purdy out, game script leans to Houston controlling neutral situations; QB completion and 3rd-down rates improve.
- Eagles team total variance: Without A.J. Brown, Philadelphia’s explosive rate drops; expect more 12-personnel and methodical drives.
- Patriots/Browns TE usage: Dugger out elevates TE anytime options and RZ target share for Cleveland’s tight ends.
Bet now or wait — injury timing edges
- Texans-49ers side: If you like Houston, earlier was better; with Purdy confirmed out, late numbers shaded toward Texans. Small buyback spots appear only on news blips.
- Bucs-Saints total: Skill losses for Tampa compress pace; if your book is still at a high-47, consider Under before dome steam tapers.
- Eagles-Giants total: A.J. Brown’s absence supports a modest Under lean; wait for public Over sentiment before kickoff for a better number.
