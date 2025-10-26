NFL Week 8 Best Bets – Top Sunday Picks & Parlay Winner

NFL Week 8 best bets target the Sunday slate with a data-driven focus on pressure rate, offensive efficiency, and closing-line trends. With several key numbers pinned across the board, market discipline defines the week — but three sides and one parlay still show value heading into kickoff.

Sunday NFL Week 8 Best Bets — Data-driven plays

🏈 Ravens −3 vs Bears (1:00 PM ET)

Baltimore’s front is still generating the league’s second-highest pressure rate (39%) despite a rough Week 7 cover. With Chicago’s adjusted net yards per attempt ranking bottom-five and their OL allowing pressure on 34% of dropbacks, the matchup projects one-sided in trenches. Models grade this −3 line nearly 1.7 points short of fair price. Pick: Ravens −3

🔥 Texans −2 vs 49ers (1:00 PM ET)

Houston flipped from a home dog to a field-goal favorite once QB news stabilized, and their EPA per play (+0.13) ranks 8th in the league over the last three weeks. San Francisco’s offensive line has surrendered 22 pressures in two games, giving Houston’s ascending front a material edge. Pick: Texans −2

💪 Falcons −7 vs Dolphins (1:00 PM ET)

Atlanta’s run game efficiency (0.07 EPA/rush) matches up well against Miami’s 30th-ranked rush success rate defense. The Dolphins’ protection issues and travel fatigue amplify second-half risk, while Atlanta’s defense has quietly climbed to top-10 in opponent success rate since Week 5. Pick: Falcons −7

💵 Total Edge: Cowboys / Broncos Over 51.5

Both teams enter top-10 in early-down pass rate over expectation, and Denver’s defense is regressing sharply against vertical routes. The altitude bump plus tempo metrics (combined 2.53 plays/min) support a full-game Over. Pick: Over 51.5