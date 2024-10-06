NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Will Packers-Rams turn into a shootout?

Will the Packers and Rams matchup from SoFi Stadium turn into a shootout? Will the Broncos win for a third consecutive game? Can the Panthers hang with the Bears in Chicago? Check out our NFL Week 5 Best Bets.

NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Denver Broncos -2.5

I don’t know why the spread for this game is so low. The Broncos have one of the best defenses through four weeks of the season. They rank second in yards allowed, third in points allowed, second in sacks and are among the top three teams in several other defensive metrics.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are a mess. Gardner Minshew is coming off a game in which he completed a season-low 58 percent of his passes. Those passes went for only 130 yards and 5.4 yards per pass attempt. The Browns have a good defense, but Minshew will face an even stronger “D” today in Denver.

Making matters worse for the Raiders, Davante Adams isn’t expected to play. He’s been subject to trade rumors and he’s also dealing with a hamstring injury. Three starters along Las Vegas’ offensive line are also dealing with injuries.

The Raiders are in trouble and the Broncos have won back-to-back games. They’re also at home and rookie Bo Nix looks to be settling into Sean Payton’s offense.

NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Carolina Panthers +4

Andy Dalton has somewhat revived this Carolina offense. That, coupled with an emerging Chubba Hubbard, make the Panthers a live dog today in Chicago.

The Bears rank 22nd in the NFL in pressure rate, so Dalton should have plenty of time to find open receivers today. Chicago’s secondary has played well, but the Bears run defense has been a weakness. They’ve allowed at least 94 rushing yards to a single back in back-to-back games. They also rank 24th in yards per carry allowed on running back runs.

The only question I have is about the Panthers’ defense. They’ve allowed an average of 352 yards and 28 points the last two weeks. Still, Dalton and the offense has been able to move the ball and I expect the Panthers to hang around today. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if they pulled off the outright upset.

NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Packers at Rams OVER 49

This game has over written all over it. The Rams rank 31st in the league in yards allowed (385.2), are 32nd in yards per play (6.6) and dead last in rushing yards allowed (165.5). They’ve been horrendous on that side of the ball.

Meanwhile, the Packers offense ranks third in yards (410.0), third in yards per play (6.5) and second in rushing yards per game (174.5). Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs and Jayden Reed should put on a show today at SoFi Stadium.

Finally, through the first four weeks of the season, these two teams are a combined 6-2 to the over.