NFL Week 1 Best Bets & Value Plays – September 7, 2025

The NFL returns in style, with Week 1 Sunday loaded with divisional rivalries, marquee matchups, and betting opportunities from the early slate to Sunday Night Football. Whether you’re looking for chalk you can trust or value in contrarian plays, today’s card sets the tone for the 2025 season. Let’s dive into the best bets, long-shot sprinkles, and market notes to guide your Sunday wagering.

Today’s NFL Week 1 Top 3 Best Bets

Detroit Lions −3 vs Green Bay Packers (1:00 pm ET)

Pick Analysis: Detroit opens at home with lofty expectations after last season’s division title. Their offensive line and pass rush should pressure Jordan Love early. With 61% of public tickets on the Packers, fading the crowd leans value toward Detroit.

Public on Green Bay, value may lie with Detroit.

Pick Analysis: The Dolphins’ speed on offense matches up well against a young Colts secondary. Tua’s accuracy and Miami’s defensive front create an edge. Public action is heavy on Indy, giving Miami contrarian backing.

Public on Colts, value may lie with Miami.

Pick Analysis: Prime-time showdown with two AFC contenders. Ravens’ defensive additions and Lamar Jackson’s dual-threat ability make them a live road dog. Public is leaning Bills, but Baltimore’s depth and coaching edge could swing it.

Public on Buffalo, value may lie with Baltimore.

Week 1 Value Long Shots

New York Giants ML at Washington Commanders (1:00 pm ET)

Why it’s tempting: Division underdogs thrive in Week 1 spots. Giants’ revamped defense and Daniel Jones’ mobility can exploit a Washington OL that struggled last season.

Arizona Cardinals +6 at New Orleans Saints (1:00 pm ET)

Why it's tempting: Arizona showed late-season fight last year and now enters with a healthier roster. Saints are a public favorite, but Kyler Murray's scrambling can keep this inside the number.

Why it’s tempting: Arizona showed late-season fight last year and now enters with a healthier roster. Saints are a public favorite, but Kyler Murray’s scrambling can keep this inside the number.

Quick Trends & Notes

Public favorites: Heavy ticket counts on Green Bay, Buffalo, and New Orleans—opening contrarian opportunities.

Heavy ticket counts on Green Bay, Buffalo, and New Orleans—opening contrarian opportunities. Divisional dogs: Historically strong in Week 1 ATS; Giants and Cardinals both fit that angle.

Historically strong in Week 1 ATS; Giants and Cardinals both fit that angle. Totals drifting under: Several opening totals (e.g., Ravens-Bills, Dolphins-Colts) ticked down after sharp money on early Unders.

Several opening totals (e.g., Ravens-Bills, Dolphins-Colts) ticked down after sharp money on early Unders. Market splits: Sharps pushing Detroit and Miami despite public leaning opposite.

Public Betting Snapshot

Packers vs Lions: 61% GB | 39% DET

61% GB | 39% DET Dolphins vs Colts: 58% IND | 42% MIA

58% IND | 42% MIA Ravens vs Bills: 65% BUF | 35% BAL

65% BUF | 35% BAL Giants vs Commanders: 54% WAS | 46% NYG

54% WAS | 46% NYG Cardinals vs Saints: 68% NO | 32% ARI

Today’s Card

Time (ET) Matchup Spread / Total 1:00 pm Packers at Lions (Detroit) DET −3 / 47.5 1:00 pm Dolphins at Colts (Indianapolis) IND −2.5 / 46 1:00 pm Giants at Commanders (Washington) WAS −2 / 41.5 1:00 pm Cardinals at Saints (New Orleans) NO −6 / 44 4:25 pm Eagles at Cowboys (Dallas) DAL −1 / 49 8:20 pm Ravens at Bills (Buffalo) BUF −3 / 47

(Lines from Bovada as of morning snapshot, Sept 7, 2025.)