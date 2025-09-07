Sunday Night Football Betting Preview & Odds – Ravens vs. Bills

Ravens vs Bills NFL Preview — Week 1 Sunday Night Football
Sunday Night Football delivers a heavyweight AFC showdown as the Baltimore Ravens travel to face the Buffalo Bills on September 7, 2025. This Ravens vs Bills NFL preview breaks down the odds, injuries, betting splits, and matchup notes as two perennial Super Bowl contenders meet under the primetime spotlight.
Sunday Night Football Date/Time & TV (Bal vs. Buf)
- Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
- TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock
Ravens vs Bills Betting Odds (via Bovada)
- Point Spread: Bills –2.5 | Ravens +2.5
- Moneyline: Bills –135 | Ravens +115
- Total (Over/Under): 48.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)
Public Betting Snapshot
Public betting has tilted toward the Bills at home, but the Ravens are drawing strong underdog interest on the moneyline. Totals action shows a lean to the Over, with bettors expecting offensive fireworks in primetime.
👉 Track live splits here: NFL Public Betting Chart
News, Notes & Storylines
- MVP Quarterback Battle: Lamar Jackson vs Josh Allen headlines one of Week 1’s premier quarterback matchups, with both leading explosive offenses.
- Ravens Run Game Strength: Baltimore’s rushing attack, led by Jackson and a deep RB committee, will test Buffalo’s defensive front.
- Bills Reload: Buffalo begins the season eyeing another AFC East crown, with Allen aiming to connect early with Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid.
- Primetime Stakes: Both teams are projected playoff squads, and this result could factor heavily in AFC seeding down the stretch.
Injury Report
- Baltimore Ravens: TE Mark Andrews (probable, ankle); OT Ronnie Stanley (questionable, knee).
- Buffalo Bills: LB Matt Milano (probable); S Micah Hyde (questionable, neck).
Ravens vs Bills Betting Trends
- ATS (Against The Spread): Bills have covered 4 of their last 6 home openers. Ravens are 6–2 ATS in their last 8 road games.
- O/U (Totals): Over has hit in 5 of the Bills’ last 7 primetime games.
- Line Movement: Opened Bills –3, adjusted slightly to –2.5 with balanced early action.
- Public Betting: Lean toward Buffalo, totals slightly favor the Over.
Recent Ravens vs Bills Meetings
- 2023: Bills 27–24 (Orchard Park)
- 2022: Ravens 20–17 (Baltimore)
- 2020 Playoffs: Bills 17–3 (Divisional Round)
Final Thoughts on Ravens vs Bills
This primetime clash has all the makings of a classic. The Ravens bring physicality and a dangerous dual-threat QB in Lamar Jackson, while the Bills counter with Josh Allen’s arm strength and home-field advantage. Expect a back-and-forth contest decided in the fourth quarter, with both teams testing each other’s defenses in a playoff-caliber atmosphere.
Key Storylines for Bettors
- Can Buffalo’s secondary contain Lamar’s scrambling ability and downfield threats?
- Will Josh Allen deliver another primetime performance under pressure?
- Does the Over continue to hit in Bills’ high-profile night games?
Bet Considerations:
- Spread: Lean Bills –2.5 with home-field advantage and Allen’s clutch factor.
- Total: Lean Over 48.5 with both QBs capable of explosive scoring drives.
👉 Ready to back your side?
Bet Ravens vs Bills Now
Ravens vs Bills Snapshot
Predicted Score
Bills 27, Ravens 24 — A tight Sunday Night Football thriller with Allen and the Bills edging Baltimore in front of the home crowd.