Sunday Night Football Betting Preview & Odds – Ravens vs. Bills

Sunday Night Football delivers a heavyweight AFC showdown as the Baltimore Ravens travel to face the Buffalo Bills on September 7, 2025. This Ravens vs Bills NFL preview breaks down the odds, injuries, betting splits, and matchup notes as two perennial Super Bowl contenders meet under the primetime spotlight.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 8:20 p.m. ET Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Ravens vs Bills Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Bills –2.5 | Ravens +2.5

Bills –2.5 | Ravens +2.5 Moneyline: Bills –135 | Ravens +115

Bills –135 | Ravens +115 Total (Over/Under): 48.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

👉 Bet these odds now

Public Betting Snapshot

Public betting has tilted toward the Bills at home, but the Ravens are drawing strong underdog interest on the moneyline. Totals action shows a lean to the Over, with bettors expecting offensive fireworks in primetime.

👉 Track live splits here: NFL Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

MVP Quarterback Battle: Lamar Jackson vs Josh Allen headlines one of Week 1’s premier quarterback matchups, with both leading explosive offenses.

Lamar Jackson vs Josh Allen headlines one of Week 1’s premier quarterback matchups, with both leading explosive offenses. Ravens Run Game Strength: Baltimore’s rushing attack, led by Jackson and a deep RB committee, will test Buffalo’s defensive front.

Baltimore’s rushing attack, led by Jackson and a deep RB committee, will test Buffalo’s defensive front. Bills Reload: Buffalo begins the season eyeing another AFC East crown, with Allen aiming to connect early with Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid.

Buffalo begins the season eyeing another AFC East crown, with Allen aiming to connect early with Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid. Primetime Stakes: Both teams are projected playoff squads, and this result could factor heavily in AFC seeding down the stretch.

Injury Report

Baltimore Ravens: TE Mark Andrews (probable, ankle); OT Ronnie Stanley (questionable, knee).

TE Mark Andrews (probable, ankle); OT Ronnie Stanley (questionable, knee). Buffalo Bills: LB Matt Milano (probable); S Micah Hyde (questionable, neck).

Ravens vs Bills Betting Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Bills have covered 4 of their last 6 home openers. Ravens are 6–2 ATS in their last 8 road games.

Bills have covered 4 of their last 6 home openers. Ravens are 6–2 ATS in their last 8 road games. O/U (Totals): Over has hit in 5 of the Bills’ last 7 primetime games.

Over has hit in 5 of the Bills’ last 7 primetime games. Line Movement: Opened Bills –3, adjusted slightly to –2.5 with balanced early action.

Opened Bills –3, adjusted slightly to –2.5 with balanced early action. Public Betting: Lean toward Buffalo, totals slightly favor the Over.

Recent Ravens vs Bills Meetings

2023: Bills 27–24 (Orchard Park)

Bills 27–24 (Orchard Park) 2022: Ravens 20–17 (Baltimore)

Ravens 20–17 (Baltimore) 2020 Playoffs: Bills 17–3 (Divisional Round)

Final Thoughts on Ravens vs Bills

This primetime clash has all the makings of a classic. The Ravens bring physicality and a dangerous dual-threat QB in Lamar Jackson, while the Bills counter with Josh Allen’s arm strength and home-field advantage. Expect a back-and-forth contest decided in the fourth quarter, with both teams testing each other’s defenses in a playoff-caliber atmosphere.

Key Storylines for Bettors

Can Buffalo’s secondary contain Lamar’s scrambling ability and downfield threats?

Will Josh Allen deliver another primetime performance under pressure?

Does the Over continue to hit in Bills’ high-profile night games?

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Bills –2.5 with home-field advantage and Allen’s clutch factor.

Lean Bills –2.5 with home-field advantage and Allen’s clutch factor. Total: Lean Over 48.5 with both QBs capable of explosive scoring drives.

👉 Ready to back your side?

Bet Ravens vs Bills Now

Ravens vs Bills Snapshot

Detail Info Date & Time Sunday, Sept 7, 2025 — 8:20 p.m. ET Location Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY TV NBC / Peacock Spread Bills –2.5 / Ravens +2.5 Moneyline Bills –135 / Ravens +115 Total (O/U) 48.5 points Public Betting Lean on Bills & Over Series History Bills 2–1 in last three meetings Trends Ravens strong road ATS; Bills Overs in primetime Injuries BAL: Andrews Prob. BUF: Hyde Q

Predicted Score

Bills 27, Ravens 24 — A tight Sunday Night Football thriller with Allen and the Bills edging Baltimore in front of the home crowd.