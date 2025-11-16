Lions vs Eagles SNF Picks: Week 11 Props & +480 Parlay

Last Updated on November 16, 2025 2:23 pm by Michael Cash

Lions vs Eagles SNF Odds

Spread: Eagles -2.5

Total: 46.5

Lions vs Eagles SNF Picks – Week 11

Pick 1: Over 46.5

Both teams bring top-tier offensive firepower, and this matchup should produce chunk gains throughout the night. Moreover, Detroit’s passing attack excels off play-action, and Philadelphia often concedes intermediate space against motion-heavy concepts. With both teams able to finish drives, the Over remains the strongest play.

Pick 2: Lions +2.5 (lean)

Detroit enters this matchup with a healthier offensive line and a clear advantage in contested-catch situations. Although Philadelphia holds the home-field edge, the Lions match up well on the perimeter and can counter the Eagles’ aggressive man coverage. Taking the points is a reasonable secondary angle.

Who Is The Public Betting – Week 11

Ticket splits heavily back Philadelphia, with roughly 76% of the market siding with the home favorite. That pressure helped drive the spread from -3.5 down to -2.5. Meanwhile, Detroit sits at 24% of tickets after moving from +3.5 to +2.5, offering slight contrarian value for bettors seeking closing line edges.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Lions vs Eagles SNF Parlay – Hurts TD, Amon-Ra 77.5+ & Over 46.5

Three-leg parlay build:

Leg 1: Jalen Hurts anytime TD (+110)

Leg 2: Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 77.5 receiving yards (-125)

Leg 3: Over 46.5 (-110)

Using posted prices, this three-leg build returns approximately +480. A $100 stake would return about $580 total if all legs hit. For more combinations, try our free parlay calculator and preview payouts before placing your bet.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Explosive ability: Both offenses produce downfield plays, which often correlates with Overs hitting in primetime.

Both offenses produce downfield plays, which often correlates with Overs hitting in primetime. Detroit’s balance: The Lions can adjust quickly if Philadelphia loads the box, giving them multiple paths to efficiency.

The Lions can adjust quickly if Philadelphia loads the box, giving them multiple paths to efficiency. Philadelphia’s pressure: The Eagles consistently generate quick disruption, so Detroit’s protection will be pivotal.

The Eagles consistently generate quick disruption, so Detroit’s protection will be pivotal. Late-game volatility: Both teams have high-variance fourth-quarter profiles that can sway totals and spreads.

How to Watch – Lions vs Eagles

📅 Sunday, November 16, 2025

⏰ 8:20 p.m. ET

📺 NBC

🏟 Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

