Lions vs Eagles Picks — Week 11 Sunday Night Football Odds

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Sunday Night Football runs through South Philly in Week 11 as the Detroit Lions visit the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Books have Philadelphia laying a short number at Eagles −2.5 with a total of 46.5, a setup that highlights offensive firepower on both sidelines. With public tickets tilted heavily toward the home side, our early Lions vs Eagles picks hinge on whether Detroit’s balance can keep pace in a hostile prime-time environment.



How to Watch Lions vs Eagles

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

Lions vs Eagles Odds — Week 11

Current Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Detroit Lions +2.5 46.5 +120 Philadelphia Eagles −2.5 46.5 −140

Lions vs Eagles — Picks & Market Read

Detroit’s offense continues to profile as one of the league’s most balanced groups, with a strong offensive line and a play-action passing game that travels well. The Lions are comfortable operating in multiple tempos, and their willingness to stay committed to the run can help neutralize the Eagles’ pass rush if they avoid obvious passing downs. When Detroit protects the football and stays on schedule, it tends to generate explosive plays without needing a frantic pace.

Philadelphia answers with a high-ceiling offense that leans on quarterback play, perimeter weapons and a deep shot element that can flip drives in a single snap. The Eagles are also dangerous on scripted possessions, especially at home where communication advantages matter. However, their defense has been more vulnerable against creative offenses that stretch the field horizontally and test tackling in space — an area where Detroit’s scheme can quietly apply pressure over four quarters.

Who is The Public Betting – SNF Week 11

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Detroit Lions 24% +3.5 → +2.5 Philadelphia Eagles 76% −3.5 → −2.5

Market Read: A strong majority of tickets on the Eagles with the line drifting toward Detroit signals respect for the Lions at the sharper openers. Books have not been eager to push this back to a full field goal, which hints that professional money has been more interested in the dog than the public’s preferred favorite.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Lions vs Eagles Picks & Expert Opinion

This matchup sets up as a game where both offenses can find answers, but Detroit’s balance and ability to scheme explosive plays give the Lions a real chance to trade punches for four quarters. Philadelphia’s home field and quarterback advantage remain real edges, yet the current spread and total leave room for Detroit to cover while the scoreboard trends higher than expectations.

Pick: Over 46.5

Lean: Lions +2.5

