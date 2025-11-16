Lions vs Eagles Picks — Week 11 Sunday Night Football Odds

Last Updated on November 16, 2025 10:07 am by Michael Cash
How to Watch Lions vs Eagles
- 📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: NBC
- 🏟 Venue: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA
Lions vs Eagles Odds — Week 11
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Detroit Lions
|+2.5
|46.5
|+120
|Philadelphia Eagles
|−2.5
|46.5
|−140
Lions vs Eagles — Picks & Market Read
Detroit’s offense continues to profile as one of the league’s most balanced groups, with a strong offensive line and a play-action passing game that travels well. The Lions are comfortable operating in multiple tempos, and their willingness to stay committed to the run can help neutralize the Eagles’ pass rush if they avoid obvious passing downs. When Detroit protects the football and stays on schedule, it tends to generate explosive plays without needing a frantic pace.
Philadelphia answers with a high-ceiling offense that leans on quarterback play, perimeter weapons and a deep shot element that can flip drives in a single snap. The Eagles are also dangerous on scripted possessions, especially at home where communication advantages matter. However, their defense has been more vulnerable against creative offenses that stretch the field horizontally and test tackling in space — an area where Detroit’s scheme can quietly apply pressure over four quarters.
Who is The Public Betting – SNF Week 11
|Team
|Tickets
|Open → Current
|Detroit Lions
|24%
|+3.5 → +2.5
|Philadelphia Eagles
|76%
|−3.5 → −2.5
Market Read: A strong majority of tickets on the Eagles with the line drifting toward Detroit signals respect for the Lions at the sharper openers. Books have not been eager to push this back to a full field goal, which hints that professional money has been more interested in the dog than the public’s preferred favorite.
Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Lions vs Eagles Picks & Expert Opinion
This matchup sets up as a game where both offenses can find answers, but Detroit’s balance and ability to scheme explosive plays give the Lions a real chance to trade punches for four quarters. Philadelphia’s home field and quarterback advantage remain real edges, yet the current spread and total leave room for Detroit to cover while the scoreboard trends higher than expectations.
Pick: Over 46.5
Lean: Lions +2.5
