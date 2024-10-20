Jets vs. Steelers Prediction: Jets Turn Season Around

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers will take on Russell Wilson on Sunday Night Football. What year are we in? Adams joins Rodgers on the New York Jets after getting traded from the Raiders. Russell Wilson is set to make his first start of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets enter Sunday with a 2-4 record and the Steelers look to add on to their 4-2 record when they defend their home field. Pittsburgh is currently a 2 point underdog and this Jets vs. Steelers matchup kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Jets (-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+2) o/u 39.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 20, 2024

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Jets

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on New York. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Jets

Davante Adams is expected to have a full workload in his Jets debut. Adams hasn’t played since week 3 as he was “dealing with a hamstring injury.” With Gardner Minshew as his quarterback this season, Adams has 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown. In his time with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, the two connected for 615 regular season passes going for over 7,500 yards and 68 touchdowns. The Jets now have Adams, Garrett Wilson, Allen Lizard, Breece Hall, and Braelon Allen as their skill position players. Can the offensive line keep up? Aaron Rodgers has been sacked 16 times in 6 games and has been hit even more. The 40 year old has been seen limping off the field multiple times this season after recovering from an achilles injury last season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite a 4-2 record on the season, the Steelers are expected to start Russell Wilson under center on Sunday night in place of Justin Fields. Wilson had originally won the starting job before the season, but a lingering calf injury kept him off the field. In his last season with the Broncos, Wilson completed 66% of his pass attempts for 3,070 yards. He had 26 touchdown passes to 8 interceptions and the team finished with an 8-9 record. Justin Fields is still expected to have a package of plays for him on Sunday night. In the 6 games so far this season, Fields has 5 passing touchdowns, 5 rushing touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Jets vs. Steelers Betting Trends

New York is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

The UNDER is 6-3 in New York’s last 9 road games

Pittsburgh is 8-2 SU in their last 10 home games against New York

The UNDER is 5-1 in Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against the Jets

Jets vs. Steelers Prediction:

Take the Jets -2 on the road on Sunday night. New York has lost their previous 3 games by 3, 6, and 1 point. They are very close to winning these games. Now they bring in another star receiver and good friend of Aaron Rodgers in Davante Adams. Adams is expected to have no limitations on Sunday night, but even just the presence of him will open up Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. Also, in the first game under Jeff Ulbrich, Breece Hall had his best game of the season rushing for 113 yards and adding another 56 receiving yards.

The Jets defense might look like they’ve struggled this season, but they are 7th in the league in opponent points per game averaging 18, 2nd in opponent pass yards per game at 149, and 9th in opponent rush yards per attempt at 4.3. The Steelers switching from the dual threat of Justin Fields to Russell Wilson helps the Jets. Wilson has not looked good since leaving Seattle. He is a lot less mobile and there is a lot of pressure on him to perform well with how good Fields was so far this season. The Steelers have really struggled running the ball this season averaging just 4 yards per attempt, and that was with Fields. I think the Jets pull this one out on Sunday night.

Jets vs. Steelers Prediction: Jets –2