Jets vs. Bills Monday Night Football Prediction: Defensive Struggle at MetLife?

Will Monday night’s Jets vs. Bills AFC East clash turn into a defensive struggle at MetLife Stadium? Or will the divisional foes muster enough offense to cash the over for bettors tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Buffalo Bills (-1) at New York Jets (+1); o/u 8:15 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 14, 2024

TV: ESPN

Bills vs. Jets Public Betting: Bettors Backing Buffalo

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Conklin questionable to face Bills

Jets TE Tyler Conklin (hip) is questionable for Week 6 against the Bills. Conklin managed a full week of limited sessions and ultimately drew the questionable tag for Monday Night Football against the Bills in Week 6. Considering the timing of the game, fantasy managers could consider making backup plans at tight end this week.

Cook plans to play vs. Jets

James Cook (toe) plans to play against the Jets on Monday Night Football, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cook will get in a limited practice Saturday. Despite the questionable tag and the Bills playing on Monday night, this report from Schefter should assuage the concerns of Cook’s fantasy managers. Cook is a borderline RB1 against the Jets in Week 6.

Jets vs. Bills Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games when playing NY Jets

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’ last 5 games when playing Buffalo

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Jets’ last 5 games when playing at home against Buffalo

Jets vs. Bills Prediction:

Take the under. The under has cashed in eight out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, which included both meetings a year ago. In fact, you’d have to go back to November of 2021 for the last time these two teams cashed the over. That’s a span of five consecutive games.

The Jets are a mess offensively. Replacing Nathanial Hackett with Todd Downing at play-caller will only accomplish so much. Hackett clearly doesn’t know what he’s doing, but Downing doesn’t have a great track record for success, either.

The Bills, meanwhile, have slowed way down offensively themselves. They mustered only 10 points in Baltimore two Sundays ago and scored just 20 points versus Houston last week. If Cook is limited, the entire offense could struggle. In fact, it seems as when the Bills can’t get their running game going, they become too reliant on Josh Allen and things bog down.

Jets vs. Bills NFL Prediction: UNDER 41