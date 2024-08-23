Jaguars vs. Falcons Preseason Prediction: Will Jags cover?

Will Jacksonville cover the large spread in Friday night’s Jaguars vs. Falcons preseason game? Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET tonight from Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Falcons are 7-point underdogs, while the over/under is 35.5.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars (-7) at Atlanta Falcons (+7); o/u 35.5

Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 23, 2024

TV: NFL Network

Jaguars vs. Falcons: Public Bettors Learning Towards Jacksonville

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Jaguars when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jones throws for 210 yards, 2 TDs

Mac Jones completed 16-of-23 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns against the Buccaneers on Saturday in preseason action. Jones got the start before giving way to C.J. Beathard in the second half, but then was forced back into action after Beathard left with a groin injury. His first touchdown was a 25-yarder on what appeared to be a coverage miscommunication to Parker Washington, and the second was a 31-yard connection with Brevin Easton. Jones has played well so far while battling for the backup job with Beathard, but this competition will all but assuredly last until the end of camp — assuming Beathard doesn’t have a long-term injury, of course.

Falcons hand CB Terrell massive contract

Falcons signed DB A.J. Terrell to a four-year, $81 million contract extension. Terrell gets $65.8 million in guaranteed money, making him the second-highest-paid corner in league history. Terrell earned a PFF coverage grade of 74.6 last season, allowing 44 receptions for 508 yards and four touchdowns. He also tallied eight pass breakups, per PFF, but hasn’t notched an interception since 2021.

The extension for Terrell is just the latest the Falcons have made to bolster their defense. They got aggressive last week when they went out and traded for pass-rusher Matthew Judon and signed safety Justin Simmons in a 24-hour span. The Falcons are building up their defense in Raheem Morris’ first season, which could bode well for them in an NFC South that lacks high-end talent outside of the Buccaneers.

Jaguars vs. Falcons Betting Trends

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 12 of Atlanta’s last 13 games against an opponent in the AFC.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Atlanta’s last 11 games against Jacksonville.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Jacksonville’s last 11 games against Atlanta.

Jacksonville are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games on the road.

Jaguars vs. Falcons Prediction:

Take Jacksonville. The Falcons haven’t done much this preseason and won’t play rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. tonight. Instead, the more compelling quarterback situation will be on the other sideline, as Jones tries to earn the backup spot behind Trevor Lawrence. With more competition on Jacksonville’s side than Atlanta’s, give me the Jaguars to win in a bit of a runaway. I don’t know how focused Raheem Morris’ team will be tonight in their preseason finale.

Jaguars vs. Falcons NFL Prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars -7