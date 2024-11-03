Jaguars vs. Eagles Prediction: What is the Best Bet?

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Philly comes into this matchup with a 5-2 record as they have won 3 straight games. Jacksonville enters Sunday with a 2-6 record following a loss last week. Philadelphia is currently a 7.5 point favorite and this Jaguars vs. Eagles matchup kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5) o/u 45.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Eagles

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Philadelphia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars lost their 6th game of the season last week to the Packers 30-27. Trevor Lawrence completed 21 of 32 passes for 308 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception. He also had one rushing touchdown. Tank Bigsby took 18 carries for 78 yards. Brian Thomas Jr. led receivers with 3 receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. Christian Kirk was right behind him with 2 receptions for 5 yards. Kirk broke his collarbone in the game and is out for the season. LG Ezra Cleveland is already ruled out as well for Sunday and they have multiple players who are questionable to play. Brian Thomas Jr, Gabe Davis, Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby and RG Brandon Scherff are all questionable. Good news is each of them got in 3 limited practices this week.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles were struggling early on in the season but have won their last 3 games. Last week was a 37-17 victory over the Bengals. Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 20 pass attempts for 236 yards and a touchdown. He also had 3 rushing touchdowns. Saquon Barkley took 22 carries for 108 yards. The defense held Cincinnati to under 300 total yards. Ja’Marr Chase was held to 54 receiving yards but did find the end zone one time.

Jaguars vs. Eagles Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 11-5 ATS in their last 16 road games

The OVER is 5-1 in Jacksonville’s last 6 games

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Jacksonville

The UNDER is 4-3 in Philadelphia’s last 7 games

Jaguars vs. Eagles Prediction:

Take the over 45.5 in this matchup. Both teams are playing very well offensively in their last few games, with the Eagles scoring 20 against the Browns, 28 against the Giants, and 37 against the Bengals. On the other side the Jaguars scored 32 against the Patriots and last week, 27 against a very good Packers defense. The loss of Christian Kirk hurts the Jaguars offense but they still have very capable receivers in Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr., and Evan Engram. Based on the injury report it looks like the Jags will have most if not all of their remaining skill position players available. The Eagles will be without cornerback Darius Slay for Sunday which helps the passing offense for Jacksonville. The Jaguars have a defense that is 29th in the league giving up 28 points per game. Both teams should be able to move the ball and this one sails over the 45.5.

Jaguars vs. Eagles Prediction: Over 45.5