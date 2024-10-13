Jaguars vs. Bears NFL Prediction: Can Jags win in London?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears both head to London to face each other on Sunday morning when Week 6’s slate begins at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network. Can the Jaguars cover the 1-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our Jaguars vs. Bears betting prediction.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-4 straight up and 2-3 against the spread this year. Their only win came against Indianapolis and their worst loss came against Cleveland.

The Chicago Bears are 3-2 straight up and 3-1-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against the Rams and their worst loss came against Indianapolis.

Jaguars vs. Bears Matchup & Betting Odds

263 Jacksonville Jaguars (-1) vs. 264 Chicago Bears (+1); o/u 44.5

9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: NFL Network

Jaguars vs. Bears Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Bears when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jacksonville Jaguars Daily Fantasy Spin

Jaguars wide receiver Devin Duvernay (lower body) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest, but he is trending toward playing according to FOX Sports’s Jordan Schultz. Engram had 114 catches for 963 yards and 4 touchdowns for Jacksonville last season.

Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring), linebacker Yasir Abdullah (neck), and wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee) are questionable to play on Sunday morning. Davis would be the biggest loss as he is the only starter among the trio listed above.

Chicago Bears Daily Fantasy Spin

Bears defensive end Jacob Martin (toe), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Terell Smith (hip), and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) will all sit out Sunday’s contest. Brisker is the team’s starting strong safety while Smith and Pickens are backups at their respective positions.

Chicago starting left guard Teven Jenkins (ankle) is questionable to play on Sunday. Bears starting left cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (calf) is doubtful to play against the Jaguars this weekend.

Jaguars vs. Bears Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 6-3 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2015 season.

Jacksonville is 3-2 ATS against NFC opponents since the start of last season.

Chicago is 4-6-3 ATS against AFC opponents since the start of the 2022 season.

Chicago is 4-7-1 ATS after a win since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Jaguars vs. Bears Betting Prediction:

This game is in London, which bodes well for Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 6-5 straight up all-time in London games, which is relevant because the spread is only 1 point in this game. Additionally, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 3-1 in London with 974 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Jags head coach Doug Pederson is 2-1 straight up in London games, including wins over the Falcons and Bills last season. And finally, this game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jacksonville is 2-0 straight up all-time in that building. For all of those reasons, I like the Jaguars to win this game outright by more than a point in London on Sunday morning.

NFL Week 6 Jaguars vs. Bears Prediction: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -1