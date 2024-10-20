Close Menu

    Is this Doug Pederson’s last stand? Take Patriots in London

    Alex Becker
    Patriots vs. Jaguars

    The New England Patriots head to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday when Week 7’s slate begins at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network. Can the Patriots cover the 6-point spread as neutral-site underdogs? Keep reading for our Patriots vs. Jaguars betting prediction.

    The New England Patriots are 1-5 straight up and 1-4-1 against the spread this year. Their only win came against Cincinnati and their worst loss came against Miami.

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-5 straight up and 2-4 against the spread this season. Their only win came against Indianapolis and their worst loss came against Cleveland.

    Patriots vs. Jaguars Matchup & Betting Odds

    451 New England Patriots (+6) vs. 452 Jacksonville Jaguars (-6); o/u 42.5

    9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, October 20, 2024

    Wembley Stadium, London, England

    TV: NFL Network

    Patriots vs. Jaguars Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Patriots when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New England Patriots Daily Fantasy Spin

    Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had been listed as questionable with a foot injury for Sunday’s contest, but he’s expected to play this weekend according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Stevenson leads the team in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns this season.

    New England rookie quarterback Drake Maye made his first NFL start against Houston last weekend. The North Carolina product completed 20 of 33 passes for 243 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. He ran for 38 yards and posted a QBR of 31.3 in his team’s 41-21 loss. Maye is expected to make his second career start in London against Jacksonville on Sunday. 

    Jacksonville Jaguars Daily Fantasy Spin

    Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. is officially listed as questionable to play against the Patriots on Sunday. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson stated that Etienne would be a “game-time decision” according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. It’s worth noting that Jacksonville activated running back Jake Funk off the practice squad this week, meaning there’s a real chance Etienne isn’t able to play on Sunday. 

    Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson could be coaching for his job on Sunday. Pederson is 19-21 straight up as the Jaguars’ head coach and his team is 1-5 straight up this season. If the Jaguars lose outright to New England as 6-point favorites in a standalone game, Pederson could be looking for work on Monday.

    New England is 5-3 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2010 season.

    New England is 75-55-4 ATS in non-division games since the start of the 2013 season.

    Jacksonville is 13-15 ATS in non-division games since the start of the 2022 season.

    Jacksonville is 8-11 ATS after a loss since the beginning of the 2022 season.

    Patriots vs. Jaguars Betting Prediction:

    Jacksonville doesn’t seem to have it this season. The Jaguars are 1-5 straight up and 2-4 ATS this year. Their offense is 26th in yards per point, 22nd in points per play, and 15th in yards per play in 2024. Jacksonville’s defense hasn’t been much better. The Jaguars are 26th in opponent yards per point, 30th in opponent points per play, and 30th in opponent yards per play this season. 

    New England will be starting rookie quarterback Drake Maye against Jacksonville in London on Sunday. He’ll be an upgrade from the Patriots’ Week 1 starter Jacoby Brissett. Maye’s yards per pass attempt, passer rating, and yards per rushing attempt are all better than Brissett’s numbers in those categories this season. I think this might be the end of the line for Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. I’m taking the Pats to cover in London on Sunday morning.

    NFL Week 7 Patriots vs. Jaguars Betting Prediction: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS +6

