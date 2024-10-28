Giants vs. Steelers Prediction: Will George Pickens go off again on Monday night?

Following his best game of the season, will George Pickens go off again on Monday night when the Steelers host the Giants? Will Devin Singletary have a rough night against one of the NFL’s best run defenses? Check out our Giants vs. Steelers prop predictions.

Giants vs. Steelers Prediction: George Pickens over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Pickens put on a show last Sunday night versus the Jets. He caught five-of-nine targets for 111 yards and a touchdown while making one contested catch after another. With Russell Wilson under center, Pickens should continue to see opportunities to make big plays. He has 29.6% of the Steelers’ team targets and that was before Wilson took over full time.

The matchup is also right tonight. The Giants like to play man-to-man on the outside and let their defensive line get after the quarterback. The Steelers love to target Pickens against man coverage, so he will have plenty of opportunities to pick up chunk yards. He had a 44-yard reception last week and could haul in most of the yards we need to cash the over on one play.

Giants vs. Steelers Prediction: Devin Singletary under 30.5 Rushing Yards

This is a low total but there are a few things working against Singletary tonight. For starters, the Steelers are allowing only 3.5 yards per carry to running backs this season, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Opponents have not been able to run the ball against Pittsburgh.

The other factor working against Singletary is game script. If the Giants fall behind, as I expect, then they’ll be hard-pressed to stick with the run. At some point, they’ll need to trust their passing game to get them back into the game and when that happens, Singletary’s opportunities will be few and far between.

That also might be the case anyway. Tyrone Tracy out-snapped Singletary 37-to-12 last Sunday. The touch count also favored Tracy 9-to-6 as the Giants are seemingly moving away from Singletary (or, at the very least, into more of a committee). If Singletary only gets six touches again tonight, I’m confident he won’t turn them into 30-plus yards on the ground.

Giants vs. Steelers Prediction: Wan’Dale Robinson over 4.5 Receptions (-145)

I know this is an expensive prop, but I’m willing to pay the freight. Robinson saw a whopping nine targets last Sunday, hauling in six of those targets for only 23 yards. He’s now averaging just 7.0 yards per catch, but he’s also seeing an average of 9.6 targets per game. That’s third in the league. With the Steelers allowing 5.1 catches per game to slot receivers (22nd), it makes sense to sit back and watch Daniel Jones pepper Robinson with passes again tonight.