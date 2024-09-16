Falcons vs. Eagles MNF Spread Prediction: Will Philly cover?

The Falcons vs. Eagles matchup will conclude Week 2 in the NFL, as the teams will battle on Monday Night Football. Is Philadelphia a safe bet as a 5.5-point home favorite? Or is there more value in underdog Atlanta?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Falcons (+5.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5); o/u 46

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, September 16, 2024

TV: ESPN

Falcons vs. Eagles: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Falcons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brown downgraded to out vs. Atlanta

A.J. Brown (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Week 2 against the Falcons. The only good news is that the Eagles took mercy on fantasy football managers and released the news before Sunday lineup lock. The extremely bad news is that you’re now missing your first-round pick for a strong home matchup.

DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert should pick up most of the lost targets slack, but trade acquisition Jahan Dotson now has a chance to gobble up snaps and command a few looks. You now have the entire slate at your disposal when it comes to swapping someone else in for AJB, but Dotson and Atlanta’s Ray-Ray McCloud are the primary Monday night options. Brown never seemed to make any progress after getting injured on Friday, boding poorly for his Week 3 status.

Falcons claim Cousins is healthy

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said he feels like Kirk Cousins is healthy. Morris said that Cousins was just knocking off the rust in his nightmarish Atlanta debut. Cousins threw for 155 yards, one touchdown, and two picks in the Falcons’ Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.

The veteran quarterback was playing in his first game back from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in Week 8 of the 2023 season. Film watchers and casual fans alike were quick to note his inability to drive off his plant foot and put velocity on the football. Morris may be right and Cousins is just getting back into the swing of things, but this is a situation to monitor going forward. Should Cousins not regain his form, No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. is waiting in the wings.

Falcons vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Atlanta’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing Atlanta

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games at home

Falcons vs. Eagles Spread Prediction:

Take Philadelphia. Brown or no Brown, the Eagles have more than enough weapons to cover this game. Saquan Barkley ran like a man possessed last week versus Green Bay. Jalen Hurts also overcame a rough start to have a big night. DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert can handle the passing game. The Eagles will be fine offensively.

Defensively, however, the Eagles struggled last week. That won’t be a problem tonight. Cousins was terrible last Sunday versus Pittsburgh. Worse yet, new Atlanta offensive coordinator Zac Robinson was predictable based on how the team lined up. Cousins didn’t help himself either, as the veteran quarterback never adjusted his pass protection so that T.J. Watt didn’t wind up on his back. It was a terrible effort and performance all the way around for the Falcons’ offense.

Falcons vs. Eagles NFL Prediction: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -5.5