    Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Prediction: Philly a good value?

    Eagles vs. Ravens

    Is Philadelphia a good value for bettors in Friday night’s Eagles vs. Ravens NFL preseason matchup? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Baltimore Ravens (+1); o/u 34

    M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

    TV: NFL+

    Eagles vs. Ravens: Public Bettors Backing Baltimore

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Smith showcasing “explositivty”

    The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena reports DeVonta Smith is “showcasing an explosivity the Eagles lacked during their late-season collapse in 2023.” Smith has turned heads in training camp with downfield grabs from Jalen Hurts in the team’s new Kellen Moore-coached offense. A.J. Brown told reporters “nobody has been able to cover DeVonta all camp” and head coach Nick Sirianni complimented Smith’s physical conditioning entering training camp. A

    bout 20 percent of Smith’s 2023 targets were at least 20 yards downfield; he caught 10 of 22 deep balls for 356 yards and four touchdowns. Brown saw 27 downfield looks from Hurts last season. Smith should continue serving as the 1B option to Brown’s 1A in 2024.

    Jackson says he feels “wonderful”

    Lamar Jackson said, “I feel wonderful,” when asked about his health after missing multiple practices with an illness. Jackson missed four of the Ravens’ first five practices with what he described as a “bug.” The two-time MVP returned to practice on Saturday and has now participated in three straight sessions with the team.

    Jackson said he remained mentally “locked in” while away from the team and doesn’t feel as if he’ll have too much catching up to do. It helps that Jackson is playing in a familiar offense. With offensive coordinator Todd Monken back for another season, Jackson is hoping he can replicate the numbers he saw last season when he threw for 3,678-24-7 on his way to his second MVP in five seasons. Here’s hoping the worst is behind Lamar and that his immune system can fight off whatever comes its way once the regular season begins.

    Eagles are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games

    Ravens are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games

    Eagles are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against Baltimore

    Ravens are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games at home

    Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction:

    Take Philadelphia. Despite their collapse in the second half last season, the Eagles still own one of the best rosters in the NFL. When you have depth, you automatically have an edge in preseason play. On the other side, I don’t think the Ravens have the depth that they’ve had in previous seasons. They also underwent a roster makeover in the offseason, which included replacing their defensive coordinator. It might take the entire preseason before the Ravens start to look sharp, whereas I believe the Eagles will show some urgency out of the gate.

    Eagles vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -1

