Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction: Will Powerful Offenses Dominate?

Lamar Jackson vs Jalen Hurts. Derrick Henry vs Saquon Barkley. Who will leave with a victory in the game of the week? Philadelphia is on a 7 game win streak and enters Sunday with a 9-2 record. The Ravens are coming off of a win and are 8-4 on the season. Baltimore is currently a 3 point home favorite with this Eagles vs. Ravens matchup set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Eagles (+3) at Baltimore Ravens (-3) o/u 50.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 1, 2024

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Eagles

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Philadelphia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith is currently listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with his hamstring injury. He logged limited practices on Thursday and Friday but said he is unsure if he will play or not. This is a hamstring injury so he might choose to sit out one more game until 100% healthy. Cornerback Darius Slay has been ruled out with a concussion. Defensive lineman Brandon Graham suffered a torn triceps last week and is out for the season. The Eagles are coming off of a 37-20 win over the Rams. Saquon Barkley rushed for 255 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Van Noy is listed as doubtful after not practicing all week with hamstring/neck injuries. He has 8 sacks on the season. The Ravens bounced back after their loss to Pittsburgh with a 30-23 win over the Chargers on Monday night. Derrick Henry rushed for 140 yards on the day. Lamar Jackson tossed two touchdowns. The defense had 4 sacks.

Eagles vs. Ravens Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

The UNDER is 6-5 in Philadelphia’s last 11 games

Baltimore is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 home games

The OVER is 10-2 in Baltimore’s last 12 games

Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction:

Take the over 50.5 points in this matchup on Sunday. This is a high total but for good reason. The Ravens rank 2nd in points per game averaging 30.3 and 32.8 at home. The Eagles actually score more points on the road averaging 28.7 compared to 23.8 at home. Both defenses are banged up, with the Ravens most likely missing Van Noy and the Eagles missing Darius Slay and Brandon Graham.

The Ravens have shown that they can put up a lot of points against great defenses all season. Against the Chargers (top ranked defense in opp. ppg) they dropped 30. Against the Broncos (2nd ranked defense in opp. ppg) they dropped 41. Lamar Jackson has also been great at protecting the ball, throwing 27 touchdown passes to just 3 interceptions. On the other side, the Ravens are ranked 23rd in opponent points per game allowing 24.5. This should be a fun one and the offenses should put on a show.

Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction: Over 50.5