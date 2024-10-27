Eagles vs. Bengals Prediction: Can Bengals earn 1st home win?

The Philadelphia Eagles head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Sunday when Week 8’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Bengals cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Eagles vs. Bengals betting prediction.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-2 straight up and 3-3 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Green Bay, and their worst loss came against Atlanta.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-4 straight up and 4-3 against the spread this season. Their best win came against the Giants, and their worst loss came against the Patriots.

Eagles vs. Bengals Matchup & Betting Odds

283 Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5) at 284 Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5); o/u 47.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 27, 2024

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS

Eagles vs. Bengals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Eagles Daily Fantasy Spin

Eagles defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring), offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (concussion), tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring), and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) will all miss Sunday’s contest against the Bengals. Goedert is the biggest loss of the players listed above, as he’s tied for second on the team with 301 receiving yards this season.

Philadelphia tight end Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. had been nursing an abdomen injury, but he holds no injury designation ahead of Sunday’s contest. Okwuegbunam should be good to go this weekend and should see an increase in snaps with Dallas Goedert out of the lineup.

Cincinnati Bengals Daily Fantasy Spin

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a quadriceps injury during Friday’s practice. He’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s home date with Philadelphia. Higgins is second on the team in receptions (29), targets (45), and receiving yards (341). He’s tied for second on the club in receiving touchdowns in 2024 with 3.

If Higgins can’t play, expect Cincinnati slot receiver Andrei Iosivas to see an increase in targets. Iosivas is having a decent season in his own right. He’s recorded 14 catches for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns in 7 games of action this season.

Eagles vs. Bengals Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Philadelphia is 4-5 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Cincinnati is an NFL-best 5-1-2 ATS against non-conference opponents since the start of last season.

Cincinnati is 5-4-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

The Bengals are 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Eagles vs. Bengals Betting Prediction:

Philadelphia has played 3 road games this season. The Eagles barely beat a mediocre Saints team in Week 3, lost by 17 to the Buccaneers in Week 4, and smoked the Giants by 25 points last weekend. Nick Sirianni became the Eagles’ head coach in 2021. Since the start of the 2021 season, Philadelphia is 13-17-1 ATS on the road. That’s the sixth-worst mark in the NFL over that span. What’s worse, the Eagles seem to have trouble when facing superior competition under Sirianni.

Since 2021, Philadelphia is 5-9 ATS as an underdog. That figure is the third-worst mark in the league over that stretch. Only the Bears and Panthers have fared worse as an underdog over the past 3+ years. Cincinnati really needs this game, and I’m not sure I can trust the Eagles in a precarious spot like this. I’m laying the points with the Bengals at home on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 8 Eagles vs. Bengals Betting Prediction: CINCINNATI BENGALS -2.5