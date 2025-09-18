Dolphins vs Bills Player Prop Predictions: Will Tyreek Hill find the end zone?

Thursday Night Football brings an AFC East showdown between the Dolphins and Bills that is loaded with player prop opportunities. Buffalo’s offense, led by Josh Allen, is expected to dominate the script, while Miami’s explosive playmakers can produce contrarian-value props. With Stefon Diggs no longer on Buffalo, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir have expanded roles, giving bettors multiple strong prop plays to consider. Below are the top four confident player prop predictions for this primetime matchup.

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Snapshot

Date & Time: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 — 8:15 PM ET

Location: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

TV / Stream: Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime Video)

Betting Lines & Public Market

Josh Allen — Total Passing Yards: 233.5 (O/U)

233.5 (O/U) Keon Coleman — Receiving Yards: 43.5 (O/U)

43.5 (O/U) Khalil Shakir — Receiving Yards: 42.5 (O/U)

42.5 (O/U) Tyreek Hill — Anytime TD: +170

+170 De’Von Achane — Rushing Yards: 55.5 (O/U)

55.5 (O/U) James Cook — Anytime TD: -176

The public and sharp money has pushed the main game line heavily toward Buffalo. Monitor TheSpread public betting chart for live percentages and line movement.

Injury & Availability Notes

Buffalo has a few defensive players out or questionable, which could open additional passing windows for Miami.

Miami’s status for Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane should be confirmed Friday morning for final game-time bets.

Player Prop Predictions

1) Josh Allen — OVER 233.5 Passing Yards

Buffalo is expected to lead and throw early. Allen’s volume in primetime should push him past this total.

Pick: Allen OVER 233.5 passing yards

2) Keon Coleman — OVER 43.5 Receiving Yards

With Diggs gone, Coleman sees a larger share of targets. Buffalo’s projected game script gives him a strong chance to clear 43.5 receiving yards.

Pick: Coleman OVER 43.5 receiving yards

3) Tyreek Hill — Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Hill remains Miami’s most explosive scoring threat, and with Buffalo likely to force big-play attempts, he has a high chance to score.

Pick: Hill Anytime TD

4) James Cook — Anytime Touchdown (-176)

Buffalo’s red-zone plan relies on Cook in goal-line situations. Expect him to score at least once.

Pick: Cook Anytime TD

