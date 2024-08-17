Cowboys vs. Raiders Preseason Prediction: Spread too high?

The Cowboys vs. Raiders preseason matchup will kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday night. With the Raiders laying 6.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 40, what’s the best bet tonight in Vegas?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Dallas Cowboys (+6.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (-6.5); o/u 40

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 17, 2024

TV: NFL Network/NFL+

Cowboys vs. Raiders: Public Publics Leaning Towards Dallas

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Prescott: “Good conversations are going on” for extension

Dak Prescott said, “Good conversations are going on,” when asked about the possibility of an upcoming extension with the Cowboys. Dak also added that he has “A lot of confidence” that a deal will get done. It’s a good sign for the Cowboys, who have a lot to figure out with two of their star players before the start of the season. Prescott has appeared willing to play on the final year of his deal, as evidenced by his participation in training camp, but CeeDee Lamb continues to hold out for a new deal. An extension for Dak will likely lower his 2024 cap hit, which could open the door for a deal to get done with Lamb before the start of the season. We’ll see if anything materializes for Dak in the coming days.

Raiders to name starting QB after tonight?

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reported Antonio Pierce hopes to pick his Week 1 starting QB after the Raiders’ preseason game against the Cowboys on Saturday. QB Aidan O’Connell led the first-team offense last week, per PFF’s Nathan Jahnke, but Minshew was more productive between the two of them. O’Connell completed 7-of-9 passes for 76 yards while taking one sack. Minshew completed 6-of-12 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown, making two big-time throws in the process. He also picked up a first down on a seven-yard scramble. The showing likely gives Minshew the edge heading into Saturday night. Tafur also notes, “Minshew feels the Raiders will need both quarterbacks and is confident he will play this season no matter what decision Pierce makes.”

Cowboys vs. Raiders Betting Trends

Raiders are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games played in August.

Cowboys are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games played in August.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Dallas’ last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Las Vegas’ last 7 games.

Cowboys vs. Raiders Prediction:

Take Dallas. Most of the reports coming from Raiders camp have not been positive. The offensive line remains a work in progress due to injuries and the team has yet to settle on a starting quarterback. Even though Dallas will play its backups tonight, this point spread is too high.

Cowboys vs. Raiders NFL Prediction: DALLAS COWBOYS +6.5