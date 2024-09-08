Close Menu
    NFL Articles

    Cowboys vs. Browns Week 1 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Cowboys vs. Browns

    The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns on Sunday afternoon. With the Browns listed as a 2.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 41 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Cowboys vs. Browns prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    477 Dallas Cowboys (+2.5) at 478 Cleveland Browns (-2.5); o/u 41

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

    Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland

    TV: Fox

    Cowboys vs. Browns Public Betting:

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on the Cleveland Browns. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Dallas Cowboys Game Notes

    Strengths: The Cowboys are known for their dynamic offense, featuring a strong quarterback Dak Prescott and a potent receiving corp. Their defense has also been impressive in recent seasons, with a solid pass rush.

    Weaknesses: Running back position with the loss of Tony Pollard also consistency can sometimes be an issue.

    Cleveland Browns Game Notes

    Strengths: The Browns have a strong running game. Their defense is also a key strength led by Myles Garrett.

    Weaknesses: The quarterback position has been a bit of a question mark, and the team can struggle with consistency, especially in the passing game and special teams.

    Cowboys vs. Browns BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Browns. Dallas lost a lot of key players on both sides of the ball this offseason, such as Daron Bland and Tony Pollard. If Watson manages the game and doesn’t commit any egregious turnovers, and if Dak doesn’t play a nearly perfect game game, I think Cleveland is a good bet at home.  

    Cowboys vs. Browns Prediction: Browns -2.5

