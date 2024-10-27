Cowboys vs. 49ers Prediction: Can 49ers Cover on SNF?

The Dallas Cowboys exit their bye week and head to Santa Clara to take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Dallas enters this matchup with a 3-3 record after losing to Detroit two weeks ago. San Francisco has struggled this season as well sitting with a 3-4 record. Both teams have been battling injuries all season and will try to get back on track in this game. San Francisco is currently a 4.5 point home favorite and this Cowboys vs. 49ers matchup kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Dallas Cowboys (+4.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5) o/u 47

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 27, 2024

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Cowboys

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Dallas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys went into their bye after getting embarrassed on their home field by the Detroit Lions. Dak Prescott completed just over 50% of his passes for 178 yards and had 2 interceptions. CeeDee Lamb had 7 receptions for 89 yards. The Lions offense pretty much did whatever they wanted against the broken Cowboys defense. Goff had 3 touchdowns and 315 pass yards. The ground game averaged 5.1 yards per carry and 2 touchdowns. DeMarcus Lawrence remains on the IR along with Marshawn Kneeland. Micah Parsons has also been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Eric Kendricks logged 3 limited practices on the week but remains questionable.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers continue to battle injuries after their 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Christian McCaffrey has of course missed all season but is nearing a return. But the 9ers just lost wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the season with a torn ACL. Deebo Samuel lasted just 3 snaps before leaving the game against the Chiefs. He was hospitalized with pneumonia. Deebo has been discharged from the hospital and is currently expected to play against the Cowboys. Jauan Jennings has been ruled out for another game with a hip injury, so rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall, who played his first game of his career last week after getting shot over the summer, will immediately be called to duty. George Kittle, star tight end, is listed as questionable with a foot injury. He did log a limited practice on Thursday and Friday and it would take a lot to keep Kittle off the field on National Tight Ends Day.

Cowboys vs. 49ers Betting Trends

Dallas is 4-1 SU in their last 5 road games

The OVER is 6-2 in Dallas’ last 8 games

San Francisco is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games

The OVER is 9-4 in San Francisco’s last 13 games against Dallas

Cowboys vs. 49ers Prediction:

Take the 49ers to cover the 4.5 point spread at home on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys are a surprising 3-0 on the road this season and 0-3 on their home field. They will also be coming off their bye week. But they didn’t get any healthier over the break. The Cowboys will still be without their two key defenders in Parsons and Lawrence. The 49ers lost Aiyuk but they will still have Deebo and Kittle and a healthy offensive line. Dallas allows 143 rush yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry. Jordan Mason has slowed down a bit over the last few weeks but this is a great chance for him to get back on track. He is averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the season. The 49ers defense has played well this season averaging 2 turnovers per game. They have 8 interceptions on the season and a +2 turnover ratio. Dak Prescott has struggled this season with a QBR of 49.2 and 8 touchdowns to 6 interceptions. The 49ers should be able to move the ball on offense against a beat up defense and the Cowboys won’t be able to keep up.

Cowboys vs. 49ers Prediction: 49ers -4.5