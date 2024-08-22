Colts vs. Bengals Preseason Prediction: Will Game Stay Under?

Will Thursday night’s Colts vs. Bengals game stay under the betting total when this preseason matchup kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indianapolis Colts (-6.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (+6.5); o/u 34.5

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 18, 2024

TV: Prime Video

Colts vs. Bengals: Public Bettors Backing Indianapolis

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Colts when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Woods expected to underdog surgery

The Indy Star’s Joel Erickson reports Colts TE Jelani Woods is expected to undergo surgery on his toe. News of toe surgery is big blow for Woods, who missed the entire 2023 season with a hamstring injury. The 2022 third-rounder caught 22 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, showing off his size and athleticism. Unfortunately, Woods’ toe injury will keep him out for at least the start of the regular season. Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox are next up in the tight end room, but both are only fantasy targets in deeper leagues.

Chase present at Bengals practice on Monday

Ja’Marr Chase was present at Bengals practice on Monday. Chase was not present at practice last week, which was a change from the hold-in approach he had taken up to that point. Head coach Zac Taylor declined to comment on whether Chase’s absence last week was excused or unexcused, as he remains relatively mum on the star receiver’s current situation. Speaking with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson said he believes Chase will sign a long-term extension with the Bengals later this week, but it’s hard to know how much stock we should put in that comment at this time.

Colts vs. Bengals Betting Trends

Bengals are 2-10-1 SU in their last 13 games played in August

Colts are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games played on a Thursday when playing on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Indianapolis’ last 11 games against an opponent in the AFC North division.

Colts vs. Bengals Prediction:

Take the under. The under is king this NFL preseason. In Week 1 of the preseason, the under was 12-4. Last week, the under was 14-2. NFL teams are super cautious right now and we won’t see many, if any, starters in games this weekend. Even if you just played the under every game this weekend, you should be in good shape.

Colts vs. Bengals NFL Prediction: UNDER 34.5