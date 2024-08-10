Chiefs vs. Jaguars Preseason Prediction: What’s smart play?

What’s the smart play in Saturday night’s Chiefs vs. Jaguars matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? Jacksonville is currently a slight home favorite, while the total sits at 40.5.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Chiefs (+1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (-1); o/u 40.5

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: NFL Network/NFL+

Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Public Bettors Backing Kansas City

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Pacheco to lose passing down role?

Andy Reid told reporters RB Isiah Pacheco is “good with the protections, he’s good with the technique and fundamentals” when asked if Pacheco could fill the vacated passing-down role. Former Chiefs passing-down specialist Jerick McKinnon handled 55.0 percent of third- and fourth-and-long snaps and 50.0 percent of the two-minute drill snaps last year. Adding the sizable, vacated role to Pacheco’s workload would be a significant boon to his 2024 fantasy prospects. Reid went on to say Pacheco “can run all the routes, he’s got great hands so… he can do [handle that role].” Pacheco has strong odds of sailing past his RB15 PPR finish from 2023.

Campbell receives contract extension

Jaguars signed CB Tyson Campbell to a four-year contract extension worth $76.5 million. Campbell, the team’s second round pick in the 2021 draft, has been a solid cover man during his three pro seasons. He has six interceptions over those three seasons, and last year Pro Football Focus graded Campbell as the 100th best cover corner (out of 135 qualifying cornerbacks). Jacksonville’s secondary was graded by PFF as last year’s eighth best coverage unit.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Jaguars are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Kansas City.

Chiefs are 19-3 SU in their last 22 games against an opponent in the AFC.

Jaguars are 6-22 SU in their last 28 games against an opponent in the AFC West division.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Prediction:

Take the under. Entering play on Saturday, all five of the previous NFL preseason games have fallen under the total. The overs will start to roll in eventually, but given the rule changes and teams playing their first exhibition games, I expect most of the contests to stay under the total.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars NFL Prediction: UNDER 40.5