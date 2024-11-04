Chiefs vs. Bucs Prediction: Will Mahomes, Mayfield cash over for bettors?

Will Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield put enough points on the board for Monday night’s Chiefs vs. Bucs game in order for bettors to cash the over? Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Bucs (+9) at Kansas City Chiefs (-9); o/u 45.5

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 4, 2024

TV: ESPN/ABC

Chiefs vs. Bucs Public Betting: Bettors taking the Points

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Smith-Schuster ruled out for Week 9

Chiefs ruled out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) for Week 9 against the Buccaneers. That makes it two consecutive missed games for Smith-Schuster after he aggravated a hamstring injury in the team’s Week 7 game against the 49ers. The 7-0 Chiefs attempted to rectify the innumerable injuries to their pass-catchers through the acquisition of veteran DeAndre Hopkins, who is likely to see his role in the offense grow in his second game with the team.

Bucs’ Irving questionable for MNF

Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving (toe) is questionable for Week 9 against the Chiefs. Irving has been managing a toe injury for the previous few weeks, ultimately playing in Week 8 after being listed as questionable for that contest as well. Head coach Todd Bowles recently stated that the toe injury is likely something Irving will be forced to deal with the remainder of the season, which is likely to lead to numerous questionable tags the rest of the way. Also listed as questionable are safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard.

Chiefs vs. Bucs Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games

Tampa Bay is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Kansas City

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Chiefs vs. Bucs Prediction:

Take the over. Tampa Bay games are averaging 56 combined points per game, which is the second-most in the league. Games involving the Bucs are also averaging a league-high 128.9 combined plays per game.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have been criticized for not “looking right” offensively this season, but they’re starting to find their stride. They scored 26 points against the Saints three weeks ago. They scored 28 points against San Francisco two weeks ago. And they scored 27 points versus Las Vegas last Sunday. Don’t be surprised if tonight is their first 30-point effort.

Chiefs vs. Bucs NFL Prediction: OVER 45.5