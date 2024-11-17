Chiefs vs. Bills Prediction: Can Chiefs win 10th straight game?

The Kansas City Chiefs head to Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday when Week 11’s late slate continues at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Can the Bills cover the 2-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Chiefs vs. Bills betting prediction.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-0 straight up and 5-4 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Baltimore and they have yet to lose a game this season.

The Buffalo Bills are 8-2 straight up and 6-4 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Arizona and their worst loss came against Houston.

Chiefs vs. Bills Matchup & Betting Odds

469 Kansas City Chiefs (+2) at 470 Buffalo Bills (-2); o/u 46.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bills Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Chiefs Daily Fantasy Spin

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee), kicker Harrison Butker (knee), and running back Isiah Pacheco (fibula) will all miss Sunday’s road date with the Bills. Pacheco is currently on injured reserve and could be activated in the next few weeks.

With Butker out for an extended period, Kansas City will turn to rookie Spencer Shrader to handle the placekicking duties. Shrader went 2 for 2 on field goal tries as a member of the New York Jets last weekend.

Buffalo Bills Daily Fantasy Spin

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist), linebacker Matt Milano (biceps), tight end Dalton Kincaide (knee), and linebacker Baylon Spector (calf) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s contest. Mack Hollins should take Keon Coleman’s starting spot at left wide receiver while Dawson Knox should be elevated to the #1 tight spot with Kincaid out.

Buffalo wide receiver Amari Cooper (wrist) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) are both listed as questionable to play against Kansas City on Sunday. Curtis Samuel could get more snaps if Cooper is unable to suit up this weekend.

Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Trends

Kansas City is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Buffalo.

Kansas City is an NFL-best 8-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Buffalo is 12-14-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of the 2022 season.

Buffalo is 9-11 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Prediction:

This is an ideal spot for Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrived when his team has been getting points throughout his NFL career. Mahomes is a spectacular 12-1-1 ATS and 11-3 straight up as an underdog in his career, including the playoffs. Kansas City as a team is 27-14-1 ATS record as an underdog since the start of the 2013 season, when Andy Reid became the head coach. That’s a 65.9% cover rate, and the best mark in the NFL over that span. When you look at those numbers and then look at some of the injuries that Buffalo is dealing with (Keon Coleman out, Dalton Kincaid out, Amari Cooper questionable) the case for Kansas City becomes nearly overwhelming. I’m taking the Chiefs and the points on the road in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 11 Chiefs vs. Bills Prediction: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS +2