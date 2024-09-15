Chargers vs. Panthers: Is Carolina a live dog?

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. With Carolina listed as a 5.0-point underdogs and the total sitting at 39 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Chargers vs. Panthers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

265 Los Angeles Chargers (-5.0) at 266 Carolina Panthers (+5.0); o/u 39

4:05 p.m. ET, September, 15, 2024

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: CBS

Chargers vs. Panthers Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on the Carolina Panthers. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Chargers Game Notes

The Chargers moved to 1-0 after defeating the Raiders 22-10 in their opening contest. J.K. Dobbins had a big afternoon rushing for 135 yards on 10 attempts and a touchdown. Los Angeles now travels across the country to face the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers Game Notes

Carolina dropped to 0-1 after 47-10 loss at New Orleans. Not only did the Panthers get embarrassed, they also lost pro-bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown for the season after suffering a knee-injury.

Chargers vs. Panthers BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Under. Carolina showed nothing offensively that makes you think they will score many points this season. On the other side the Chargers offense was not very impressive against the Raiders. They only had five first downs going into the fourth quarter. This total has already been bet down from the opening number, but I don’t think both teams reach 20 points here and we still cash this under.

Chargers vs. Panthers Prediction: Under 39