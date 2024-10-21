Close Menu

    Chargers vs. Cardinals Player Prop Prediction: Bet the under on this James Conner Prop

    Anthony Rome
    Chargers vs. Cardinals Player Prop Predictions

    Will Kyler Murray find plenty of running room tonight against the Chargers? More so than his teammate, James Conner? And will J.K. Dobbins have a big rushing night for the Bolts? Check out our Chargers vs. Cardinals Player Prop Predictions.

    Chargers vs. Cardinals Player Prop Prediction: Kyler Murray over 32.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

    Murray rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers two weeks ago. The Chargers also allowed Bo Nix to run for 61 yards last Sunday. Murray has rushed for at least 33 yards in four out of his six games this season. There will be avenues in which Murray will have an opportunity to run and all we need is one or two long runs to cash this over.

    Chargers vs. Cardinals Player Prop Prediction: J.K. Dobbins over 76.5 rushing yards (-113)

    Dobbins has slowed down from his fast start but he’s faced some better run defenses of late. He has handled 73.9%, 85.7% and 77.1% of the Chargers’ backfield touches in those games. Gus Edwards is out and Kimani Vidal is still finding his footing, this is Dobbins’ backfield.

    The Cardinals are also allowing 30.2 touches to opposing backfields this season, which is 29th in the league. Dobbins will have his opportunities. Arizona has also allowed 155.5 yards from scrimmage per game to opposing backfields, which ranks 30th in the NFL. Dobbins will not only have opportunities, but opportunities for big gains.

    Chargers vs. Cardinals Player Prop Prediction: James Conner under 61.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

    Conner injured his ankle late in the first half on Sunday. He missed the second half’s opening drive, then checked back in and immediately fumbled. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game. While he did practice in full and is not on the Cardinals’ injury report, it was a rough way to end last week’s game.

    The Chargers have defended the run well. He’s allowed 4.22 yards per carry, which is 11th. I see Conner being bottled up tonight.

