Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NFL Articles

    Chargers vs. Cardinals Over/Under Prediction: Why you should bet the Under

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Chargers vs. Cardinals Over/Under Prediction

    The Chargers will visit the Cardinals in Arizona for Monday Night Football at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight. Will the two teams struggle to get over the 44.5-point threshold? Check out our Chargers vs. Cardinals Over/Under Prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) at Arizona Cardinals (+1.5); o/u 44

    State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

    9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, October 21, 2024

    TV: ESPN+

    Chargers vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Chargers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Chargers’ top-pass rusher limited this week

    Joey Bosa (hip) did not practice Friday. Bosa has a chance to practice on Saturday, leading up to the Chargers’ Monday Night Football game against the Cardinals but he is currently trending toward another missed game. This is a brutal four-week stretch for the pass rusher.

    Cardinals to have top WRs for MNF

    Cardinals WR Michael Wilson (ankle) is off the injury report for Week 7 against the Chargers. Wilson logged a week of limited sessions but ultimately will suit up for the team’s Week 7 contest against the Chargers. Fellow wide receiver Zay Jones will also make his season debut after being activated from suspension the previous week.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of LA Chargers’ last 7 games

    LA Chargers is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Arizona

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Arizona’s last 11 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona’s last 6 games when playing at home against LA Chargers

    Chargers vs. Cardinals Prediction:

    Take the under. Charger games are averaging 31.4 combined points, which is the fewest in the league. They’re also averaging just 1.0 points per drive in the second half, which ranks 31st. The percentage of drives that reach the red zone for the Chargers is 21.8%, which is the lowest rate in the league.

    Meanwhile, the Cardinals have converted a league-low 12.0% (3-of-25) of their third and longs (needing 7 or more yards). Kyler Murray is also the only quarterback in the NFL who has not converted a first down with a pass on third and long.

    Thus, these are two of the least-efficient offenses in the league.  

    Chargers vs. Cardinals NFL Prediction: UNDER 44.5

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com