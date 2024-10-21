Chargers vs. Cardinals Over/Under Prediction: Why you should bet the Under

The Chargers will visit the Cardinals in Arizona for Monday Night Football at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight. Will the two teams struggle to get over the 44.5-point threshold? Check out our Chargers vs. Cardinals Over/Under Prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) at Arizona Cardinals (+1.5); o/u 44

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, October 21, 2024

TV: ESPN+

Chargers vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Chargers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chargers’ top-pass rusher limited this week

Joey Bosa (hip) did not practice Friday. Bosa has a chance to practice on Saturday, leading up to the Chargers’ Monday Night Football game against the Cardinals but he is currently trending toward another missed game. This is a brutal four-week stretch for the pass rusher.

Cardinals to have top WRs for MNF

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson (ankle) is off the injury report for Week 7 against the Chargers. Wilson logged a week of limited sessions but ultimately will suit up for the team’s Week 7 contest against the Chargers. Fellow wide receiver Zay Jones will also make his season debut after being activated from suspension the previous week.

Chargers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of LA Chargers’ last 7 games

LA Chargers is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Arizona

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Arizona’s last 11 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona’s last 6 games when playing at home against LA Chargers

Chargers vs. Cardinals Prediction:

Take the under. Charger games are averaging 31.4 combined points, which is the fewest in the league. They’re also averaging just 1.0 points per drive in the second half, which ranks 31st. The percentage of drives that reach the red zone for the Chargers is 21.8%, which is the lowest rate in the league.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have converted a league-low 12.0% (3-of-25) of their third and longs (needing 7 or more yards). Kyler Murray is also the only quarterback in the NFL who has not converted a first down with a pass on third and long.

Thus, these are two of the least-efficient offenses in the league.

Chargers vs. Cardinals NFL Prediction: UNDER 44.5