Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction: Can Arizona Get Big Road Win?

The Arizona Cardinals head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in an NFC West showdown on Sunday. The Cardinals come out of their bye week on a four game win streak and a 6-4 record. The Seahawks pulled off a win last week to improve to 5-5 on the season. This Cardinals vs. Seahawks matchup is currently a pick’em and is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Cardinals (-108) at Seattle Seahawks (-112) o/u 47.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 24, 2024

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Split

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 50% of bets are on each team. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals were red hot heading into their bye, winning 4 straight and 5 of their last 6. The latest was a 31-6 victory over the Jets. Kyler Murray completed 22 of 24 pass attempts for 266 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rushing touchdowns. James Conner had 33 yards rushing with a touchdown, while also adding 80 receiving yards. The defense didn’t allow a touchdown and recovered a fumble.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle was on the verge of losing their 3rd straight game before Geno Smith scrambled for a touchdown to go ahead with 12 seconds left on the clock. Smith completed 25 of 32 passes for 221 yards and an interception. Kenneth Walker carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 10 receptions for 110 yards to lead receivers. The defense had an interception but also allowed 4.9 yards per carry.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

Arizona is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The UNDER is 5-4-1 in Arizona’s last 10 games

Seattle is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games against Arizona

The UNDER is 5-0 in Seattle’s last 5 games at home against Arizona

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction:

Take the Cardinals to win this game. Seattle has not impressed this season. Before pulling off a win last week with 12 seconds left, they had lost 5 of their last 6 games. They have also lost four straight home games. The weather calls for rain in Seattle and Geno Smith is sporting 11 touchdowns to 11 interceptions on the season. The Seahawks are ranked 26th against the run allowing 4.8 yards per carry. The Cardinals are the 2nd best running team averaging 5.2 yards per carry. They have the momentum of a four game win streak and are coming fresh off their bye. I think the Cardinals leave Seattle with a win.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction: Cardinals ML