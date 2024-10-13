Cardinals vs. Packers: Number too short?

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday afternoon. With Green Bay listed as a 5.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 47 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Packers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

267 Arizona Cardinals (+5.0) at 268 Green Bay Packers (-5.0); o/u 47

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Packers Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 82% of bets are on the Green Bay Packers. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona Cardinals Game Notes

The Cardinals improved to 2-3 after defeating San Francisco by a score of 24-23 last Sunday. Chad Ryland knocked in the go-ahead field goal from 35 yards away with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter. Arizona looks to move .500 on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers Game Notes

Green Bay moved to 3-2, beating the Rams by 5 points on October 6th. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are expected to return to the lineup which should give the Green Bay offense a big boost.

Cardinals vs. Packers BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Packers. I know Arizona defeated San Francisco last weekend, but they were very fortunate. San Francisco’s kicker went down in the second quarter which forced them to go for it throughout the second half and had some costly turnovers. I think we see this Cardinals defense get exposed against Jordan Love and this Packers offense. On the other side, Green Bay can stop this Cardinals rushing attack, Green Bay wins this game by at least a touchdown.

Cardinals vs. Packers Prediction: Green Bay -5