Bucs vs. Jaguars Preseason Prediction: Will Jags cover?

The Bucs vs. Jaguars preseason matchup will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. With the Jaguars listed as a 2.5-point home favorite and the total sitting at 37 points, what’s the smart bet tonight in Jacksonville?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Bucs (+2.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5); o/u 37

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 17, 2024

TV: NFL+

Bucs vs. Jaguars: Public Bettors Backing Tampa

Irving rushes for 28 yards, TD in preseason game

Bucky Irving rushed six times for 28 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s preseason game against the Bengals. Irving was the second running back on the field for the Bucs on Saturday and saw action two series. His touchdown came on a five-year run late in the first quarter, and he also added one catch for no gain. Veteran Chase Edmonds remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury, but Irving is likely a safe bet to win the backup job behind starter Rachaad White. Irving rushed for 2,937 yards and 20 touchdowns during his college career while adding another 95-785-5 through the air. He’s worth a late-round flyer in deeper leagues and could have some top-24 upside if White were ever to miss time.

Backup QB job heating up in JAX

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said the battle for backup QB between C.J. Beathard and Mac Jones is “really close.” Beathard is the incumbent who has spent the last three years in Jacksonville and the last two years under Pederson. A true knower of the system, Beathard undoubtedly had the inside edge on this battle heading into camp and was the first to take the field in last week’s preseason game after the Jaguars pulled their starters.

Beathard was solid in his outing, throwing for 125 yards and one touchdown while completing 7-of-14 passes, while Jones threw for 98 scoreless yards and completed 9-of-11 attempts. A former starter and first-round pick, Jones did about what we would expect against third-string defenders. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Jags test him against stiffer competition in one of their final two preseason games.

Bucs vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Jaguarsare 7-26 SU in their last 33 games against an opponent in the NFC.

Jaguars are 6-19 SU in their last 25 games against an opponent in the NFC South division.

Bucs are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games on the road.

Bucs vs. Jaguars Prediction:

Take Jacksonville. As previously mentioned, the Jaguars’ backup quarterback job is up front grabs and both players signal-callers are veterans. Only one of those players will earn the job behind Trevor Lawrence, so I expect both to play with urgency tonight. Not sure how many starters on Tampa’s side will suit up, so Jacksonville is the safe play tonight.

Bucs vs. Jaguars NFL Prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars -2.5