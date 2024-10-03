Close Menu
    NFL Articles

    Bucs vs. Falcons Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Bet this Tampa WR to Score

    Anthony Rome
    Bucs vs. Falcons Anytime Touchdown

    Looking for a Bucs vs. Falcons Anytime Touchdown prop that offers plenty of value? Take a long look at this Tampa Bay wide receiver.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Tampa Bay Bucs (+1.5) at Atlanta Falcons (-1.5); o/u 43.5

    Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 3, 2024

    TV: Prime Video

    Bucs vs. Falcons Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Tampa Bay

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Bucs vs. Falcons Anytime Touchdown Prediction

    The Falcons have played a ton of zone coverage under new head coach Raheem Morris, who has a defensive background. (Technically, Morris has coached both sides of the ball, but his primary focus has been on defense.) Atlanta has also been victimized by slot receivers, which is why I love Godwin tonight.

    The Bucs’ wideout caught six-of-nine targets for 69 yards in Sunday’s win over the Eagles. He has six or more receptions in all four of his games this season. He is also tied for seventh among wide receivers in targets (34), is third in receptions (27) and sixth in yardage (322).

    That’s great Anthony, I thought you said something about Godwin scoring a touchdown?

    I did, reader. I did.

    The Falcons have allowed 50% of their receptions ot receivers to come via the slot. That’s the sixth-highest rate in the league. And wait for it…all three touchdowns scored by wideouts against the Falcons have come from the slot.

    Touchdowns are random, which is why sportsbooks entice you with sizable odds when it comes to players reaching the end zone. When it comes to Godwin cashing in at +165 for an anytime touchdown, the numbers are actually in our favor.

    Bucs vs. Falcons Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Chris Godwin +165  

