Bucs vs. Chiefs Prediction: Will Baker Mayfield & Bucs Cover as Underdogs?

The Bucs vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football matchup will wrap up Week 9 in the NFL at 8:15 p.m. ET. Is Kansas City laying too many points as a 9-point home favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Bucs (+9) at Kansas City Chiefs (-9); o/u 45.5

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 4, 2024

TV: ESPN/ABC

Bucs vs. Chiefs Public Betting: Bettors taking the Points

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Evans ruled out for MNF

Buccaneers ruled out WR Mike Evans (hamstring) for Week 9 against the Chiefs. This was always thought to be the outcome after Evans suffered a significant hamstring injury in Week 7, likely enough to hold him out through the team’s Week 11 bye. Fellow wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard are listed as questionable, potentially setting up another week of featured usage for tight end Cade Otton against the Chiefs.

Pacheco targeting late November return

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Isiah Pacheco (leg) is “targeting a late-November return.” Per Rapoport, Pacheco is expected to return to practice in two to three weeks. Pacheco is currently on injured reserve while recovering from the fractured fibula he suffered in the first month of the season.

The Chiefs eventually landed on free agent addition Kareem Hunt as their top running back. Hunt has kept the chains moving with 84 carries for 308 yards and four touchdowns in four contests but has no explosive element in his game. He may not go away entirely once Pacheco returns, but expect KC to hand the reins back over to the home run hitter once he is healthy. For now, Pacheco’s role has him pushing for weekly RB1 status.

Bucs vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games

Tampa Bay is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Kansas City

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Bucs vs. Chiefs Prediction:

Take Tampa Bay. The Chiefs are 5-2 against the spread this season but only one of those ATS victories came when the spread was six points or higher. They just faced a bad Las Vegas team last Sunday and while they won, it was a grind. The Chiefs failed to cover as an 8.5-point favorite.

Even without their two starting wide receivers, the Bucs are still a competitive team. They’ll find a way to hang around, much like they’ve done so in most matchups this season. They’re flawed for sure, but again, they’re competitive.

Bucs vs. Chiefs NFL Prediction: Tampa Bay Bucs +9