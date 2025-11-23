Buccaneers vs Rams Odds: Week 12 Picks & Predictions (SNF)

INGLEWOOD, CA — Sunday Night Football closes out the Week 12 afternoon/evening slate as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Los Angeles Rams with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Los Angeles has surged from a -2.5 opener to -6.5, with the total holding at 49.5, framing the latest Buccaneers vs Rams odds around one of the week’s most dramatic line moves.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch – Buccaneers vs Rams (SNF)

📅 Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 8:20 PM ET

📺 TV: NBC

🏟 Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

Buccaneers vs Rams — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6.5 Over 49.5 +265 Los Angeles Rams -6.5 Under 49.5 -330 Opening line: Buccaneers +2.5 / Rams -2.5.

Where the Game Will Be Won

The market has made a clear statement: early -2.5 was short on the Rams. Crossing key numbers all the way up to -6.5 signals strong confidence in the matchup for Los Angeles, while also making Tampa Bay a more appealing underdog for bettors who value inflated spreads.

For beginners, this is a textbook example of how line movement shapes betting decisions. A move this large often reflects sharp influence early, with public money following later. At its current height, decisions hinge on whether Tampa Bay can keep pace offensively or whether Los Angeles controls the tempo behind a more complete roster.

Public Betting Tickets

Buccaneers vs Rams — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 64% +2.5 → +6.5 Los Angeles Rams 36% -2.5 → -6.5

The majority of tickets sit on Tampa Bay, creating a split between sharp early movement toward the Rams and late public interest in the inflated underdog. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Buccaneers vs Rams Picks & Predictions

Pick: Buccaneers +6.5

Lean: Under 49.5

The market value now sits with Tampa Bay: a full four-point swing from the opener creates a wider margin for error, especially for an underdog with a capable offense. In SNF settings where teams often play tighter early, the under remains a viable angle with both defenses capable of dictating stretches of the game.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.