    NFL Articles

    Browns vs. Seahawks Preseason Prediction:

    Anthony Rome
    Browns vs. Seahawks

    The Browns vs. Seahawks preseason matchup kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. What’s the best bet when it comes to this NFL Network matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Cleveland Browns (-1) at Seattle Seahawks (+1); o/u 36.5

    Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

    10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024

    TV: NFL Network

    Browns vs. Seahawks: Public Bettors Learning Towards Jacksonville

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Seahawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Watson practices in full on Thursday

    Deshaun Watson practiced in full on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday with “general arm soreness.” According to the team, Watson took a “normal full complement of reps today with the first team.” Head coach Kevin Stefanski also said on Wednesday that he’s “not overly concerned” about Watson’s arm, but he did walk back the idea that Watson could play in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Seahawks. We still don’t know if Watson will suit up in the preseason, but we will likely know more about that come Friday.

    Mcdonald says team optimistic about Fant

    Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said the team is “optimistic’ that Noah Fant (undisclosed) will be ready for Week 1 against the Broncos. Fant is working through an undisclosed injury and hasn’t practiced for several days. While we don’t know the specifics of his injury. Macdonald doesn’t appear concerned about the veteran tight end’s availability for Week 1. Fant remains a favorite in the fantasy community and has been a popular late-round option in best ball leagues this offseason. He’s coming off a season in which he had career-lows in receptions (32) and receiving yards (414) and didn’t find the end zone in 2023. While it’s hard to get excited about him in weekly start/sit leagues, Fant could emerge as a viable streaming option in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s offense.

    Browns vs. Seahawks Prediction:

    Take the over. We’ve seen a course-correction in the third week of the preseason. The under finished 12-4 in the first week of the preseason and 14-2 in the second. That’s why I recommended taking the under entering the third week. I’ve been wrong.

    In the first game, the Colts hung 27 points on the Bengals as the 27-14 final score went over the 34-point total. Later that night, the Bears and Chiefs combined for 55 points, again cashing the over. Last night, the Dolphins/Bucs and 49ers/Raiders matchups also went over, while the Jaguars and Falcons game would have went over had Atlanta bothered to show up (the Falcons were shutout 31-0).

    If these trends hold, I’m expecting the overs to continue on Saturday in NFL preseason action.

    Browns vs. Seahawks NFL Prediction: OVER 36.5

